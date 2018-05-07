Double shooting outside Samoan church funeral in San Francisco

- San Francisco police are searching for a gunman who shot at two people outside of a church in the Mission District.

The shooting was reported on Sunday night in the 3700 block of 26th street, which is where the First Samoan Congregational Church was holding a funeral. Two men at the church told KTVU that the funeral ended up 7 p.m.



The two victims were outside when they were shot. On Monday, there were still remnants of the crime scene investigation outside, including evidence markers and a single black sneaker.

Police arrived just before midnight Monday and found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Sources told KTVU there could be a connection between the funeral and the double shooting

