Driver killed, officer injured in Hwy 101 crash in Sausalito

Posted: Nov 24 2018 10:34AM PST

Updated: Nov 24 2018 04:25PM PST

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KTVU) - A man died and a California Highway Patrol officer was injured Saturday when an out of control vehicle crashed into a police cruiser that was assisting a separate vehicle which spun out on Highway 101 in Sausalito on Saturday morning, according to CHP. 

Just before 8 a.m., officers came across an SUV blocking the slow lane of Southbound 101 near Spencer Avenue. The driver had lost control and collided with an object, breaking the vehicle's front axle. While laying flares, one of the officers noticed an out of control Toyota Corolla spinning towards the patrol vehicle.

Officials said one of the officers, who was standing at the rear of the vehicle, noticed the spinning car and made a split-second dive into the back of the police SUV. 

"Had he not jumped into the patrol vehicle he might have been killed," said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay.

The driver of the Corolla was transported to Marin General Hospital where he died, officials confirmed. 

One of the officers suffered a minor injury.

The identity of the driver who died is not being released until next of kin is notified. 

The driver of the disabled SUV that had brought the officers to the scene was not injured. 

All lanes were cleared at about 12:30 p.m.

 

 

 

