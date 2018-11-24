Driver killed, officer injured in Hwy 101 crash in Sausalito

A man died and a CHP officer was hurt when Toyota Corolla spun out of control and crashed into a police SUV that was assisting another vehicle that spun out. Photo: Elissa Harrington/KTVU

- A man died and a California Highway Patrol officer was injured Saturday when an out of control vehicle crashed into a police cruiser that was assisting a separate vehicle which spun out on Highway 101 in Sausalito on Saturday morning, according to CHP.

Just before 8 a.m., officers came across an SUV blocking the slow lane of Southbound 101 near Spencer Avenue. The driver had lost control and collided with an object, breaking the vehicle's front axle. While laying flares, one of the officers noticed an out of control Toyota Corolla spinning towards the patrol vehicle.

Deadly crash on SB101 #Sausalito - right lane closed ahead of Spencer Ave. Car spun out & crashed. CHP officers arrived to help. While setting up cones & flares a second car lost control and crashed into CHP vehicle. Officer injured, driver of civilian car died at hospital. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/VvahSJCmtx — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) November 24, 2018

Officials said one of the officers, who was standing at the rear of the vehicle, noticed the spinning car and made a split-second dive into the back of the police SUV.

"Had he not jumped into the patrol vehicle he might have been killed," said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay.

The driver of the Corolla was transported to Marin General Hospital where he died, officials confirmed.

One of the officers suffered a minor injury.

The identity of the driver who died is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The driver of the disabled SUV that had brought the officers to the scene was not injured.

All lanes were cleared at about 12:30 p.m.