<article> <section id="story429649823" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429649823" data-article-version="1.0">'The strongest earthquake bridge ever built': A look inside the eastern span of the Bay Bridge</h1> </header> 20 2019 10:51AM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cristina.rendon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/earthquakes/-the-strongest-earthquake-bridge-ever-built-a-look-inside-the-eastern-span-of-the-bay-bridge">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:32AM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429649823"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:51AM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 11:01AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429649823-429655709" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429649823" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - In the aftermath of the Loma Prieta earthquake, the eastern span of the Bay Bridge, was designed to be seismically strong enough to withstand the largest potential earthquake in 1,500 years.</p> <p>In October 1989, the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake caused major damage to some of the Bay Area’s most traveled roads and bridges. The Cypress Freeway in West Oakland was leveled, killing 42 and trapping many others. </p> <p>One of them was a 6-year-old boy that Dr. James Betts will never forget. Betts was working at Children’s Hospital Oakland at the time and recalls the hospital preparing for mass casualties, but that didn’t happen. He made a call to a fire station and was told there were people trapped under the Cypress Freeway. Betts left the hospital to join first responders and said he would not leave the scene until they helped free the boy.</p> <p>“His legs were trapped under the front seats of the vehicle,” Betts recalled. “His right leg was crushed to his knee and his left leg was trapped. I knew we would have to do an amputation of his right leg.”</p> <p>Betts said two people died in the front seat of the car and one of the bodies was crushing the boy. It made the rescue even more difficult.</p> <p>“It was an extraordinary event,” Betts said. “It wasn’t anything that any of us planned on doing.”</p> <p>A total of 63 people died and more than 3,000 were injured across the Bay Area. Part of the Bay Bridge fell too. It was a wakeup call for Caltrans.</p> <p>“After Loma Prieta, we had to come up with new criteria to build bridges so we could get goods and services into an area that's significantly damaged,” Caltrans Spokesman Bart Ney said. “We did a lot of studies. We invented new technologies so the bridge would move in a large scale earthquake.”</p> <p>Enter the new eastern span of the Bay Bridge. The self-anchored suspension bridge, which cost $6.5 billion to build and completed in 2013, was engineered with new technology that isolates damage and allows the tower to stay standing during an earthquake.</p> <p>“This is the strongest earthquake bridge ever built,” Ney said. </p> <p>Caltrans gave KTVU an inside look at how the Bay Bridge is seismically resilient. Our crew was taken below the freeway deck, down a narrow hallway, and through small openings in the steel to get to a transition point where hinge pipe beams are located. Hinge pipe beams are designed to bend and deform in an earthquake.</p> <p>“When the original Bay Bridge failed in 1989, there was only about 4 inches of movement, with these we can accommodate six feet of movement,” Ney said.</p> <p>The hinge pipe beams can be cut out and replaced after they’re damaged. That’s the same idea for the shear link beams that are inside the tower of the bridge.</p> <p>“Those beams bend and deform, keeping the tower strong and we can come in and replace later,” he added.</p> <p>Our tour of the bridge continued on the tower where we climbed numerous ladders to get roughly 300 feet above the water. The tower stands at 525 feet high. The elevator happened to be out on the day of our visit. </p> <p>Caltrans showed our crew what the shear link beams look like, steel rectangular beams that are hidden under the façade of the white tower. The beams are designed to absorb the shock and energy of an earthquake. The four legs of the tower bridge that the beams are connected to, operate independently and should not be damaged in an earthquake.</p> <p>“From an earthquake standpoint, there's nothing more seismically resilient,” Ney said.</p> <p>The Bay Bridge’s engineering will one day be put to the test. It sits right between the San Andreas fault and Hayward fault. Caltrans insists any past issues with the bridge are resolved. Rusted tendons have been replaced and anchor rods are in good order, according to Ney.</p> <p>“In the Bay Area, we've just gone through a major retrofit period where we've replaced and retrofitted all of our large scale bridges so in the event of a large scale earthquake, which we know will come, we're ready,” he said.</p> <p>But roads are in rough shape. Caltrans is working on more than 500 projects throughout the state, using money from the state gas tax to get them fixed. </p> <p>“We know our infrastructure needs a lot of work roads, bridges, overpasses… I think about this every day,” Dr. Betts said.</p> <p>Betts hasn’t spoken to the boy he helped save years ago. He only knows that boy is now a man in his 30’s and is doing well. Since Loma Prieta, Betts became a volunteer firefighter and first responder. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Earthquakes" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405592" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Earthquakes Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/earthquakes/are-you-ready-to-shakeout" title="Are You Ready to ShakeOut?" data-articleId="283842121" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/19/The_Great_California_Shakeout_at_Google_0_4386562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/19/The_Great_California_Shakeout_at_Google_0_4386562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/19/The_Great_California_Shakeout_at_Google_0_4386562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/19/The_Great_California_Shakeout_at_Google_0_4386562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/19/The_Great_California_Shakeout_at_Google_0_4386562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Practicing the Great California Shakeout at the Google campus in Mountain View. The drill begins at 10:19 a.m. around the state. Alex Savidge reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Are You Ready to ShakeOut?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2017 01:16PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 19 2017 08:57AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With 318 million people living and working in the United States, a major earthquake could cause unprecedented devastation. What we do now, before a big earthquake, will determine how well we survive and recover.</p><p>Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills in October 2016 involved more than 55 million participants through broad-based outreach programs, media partnerships, and public advocacy by hundreds of partners. The drill is held annually on the third Thursday of October. This year, the International ShakeOut Day will be at 10:19 a.m. on October 19.</p><p>A key aspect of ShakeOut is the integration of comprehensive science-based earthquake research and the lessons learned from decades of social science research about why people get prepared. The result is a “teachable moment” on par with having an actual earthquake (often followed by increased interest in getting ready for earthquakes).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/earthquake-code-compliance-enforced-in-san-francisco" title="Earthquake code compliance enforced in San Francisco" data-articleId="282266031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/09/20/San_Francisco_cracking_down_on_earthquak_0_4198831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/09/20/San_Francisco_cracking_down_on_earthquak_0_4198831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/09/20/San_Francisco_cracking_down_on_earthquak_0_4198831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/09/20/San_Francisco_cracking_down_on_earthquak_0_4198831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/09/20/San_Francisco_cracking_down_on_earthquak_0_4198831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Owners of buildings in San Francisco that are not up to earthquake compliance codes will soon face consequences if improvements are not mobilized." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Earthquake code compliance enforced in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2017 06:38PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2017 11:59AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The two Mexican mega quakes prove that their building codes will have to be strengthened significantly. Constantly improving California Codes has proven they can and do minimize injuries and death, provided they are followed. But lately, we have a problem with that here.</p><p>The city of San Francisco is about to start placing scarlet letters on as many as 472 multi-family apartment buildings that violate earthquake codes. If there's a great quake and any these building collapse, there will be very serious consequences. Nonetheless, there are still hundreds of owners of multi-family apartment buildings who have failed to reinforce the so-called lower soft stories of their properties to prevent a pancake collapse like we saw in the Loma Prieta earthquake.</p><p>"Any apartment building between five to fifteen units," said Tom Hui, San Francisco's Building Inspection Director. He adds that encompasses about 3500 San Francisco buildings, most of which have been strengthened or have active building permits to do so. But, a week ago, there were still about 1400 before last Friday's deadline. What a difference a week has made.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/earthquakes/list-your-complete-earthquake-resources" title="List: Your complete earthquake resources" data-articleId="245471547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/03/30/emergency_earthquake_kit_1490901504128_2968254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/03/30/emergency_earthquake_kit_1490901504128_2968254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/03/30/emergency_earthquake_kit_1490901504128_2968254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/03/30/emergency_earthquake_kit_1490901504128_2968254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/03/30/emergency_earthquake_kit_1490901504128_2968254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>List: Your complete earthquake resources</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 31 2017 02:44PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 31 2017 08:27PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you’re a California resident it’s not if, it’s when - when it comes to earthquakes.</p><p>Even though we live in "earthquake country" many families are not prepared for disaster. </p><p>The USGS recommends taking a moment to think about what to do in a quake - to keep yourself and loved ones safe. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/earthquakes/-the-strongest-earthquake-bridge-ever-built-a-look-inside-the-eastern-span-of-the-bay-bridge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bay%20Bridge_1569002455563.jpg_7668601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Bay Bridge_1569002455563.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The strongest earthquake bridge ever built': A look inside the eastern span of the Bay Bridge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-not-a-joke-for-us-1500-people-show-up-for-storm-area-51-event-75-gather-at-gate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/StormArea51__Banner__Getty_1568998948840_7668286_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alien-hunters gather to "storm" Area 51 at an entrance to the military facility near Rachel, Nevada on September 20, 2019. A variety of events are taking place nearby to mark the weekend. A variety of events are taking place nearby to mark the weekend. A variety of events are taking place nearby to mark the weekend. 