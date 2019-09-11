< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428347802" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428347802" data-article-version="1.0">East Bay woman with rare disease and facing deportation testifies before Congress</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=East Bay woman with rare disease and facing deportation testifies before Congress&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/east-bay-woman-with-rare-disease-and-facing-deportation-to-testify-before-congress" data-title="East Bay woman with rare disease and facing deportation testifies before Congress" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/east-bay-woman-with-rare-disease-and-facing-deportation-to-testify-before-congress" addthis:title="East Bay woman with rare disease and facing deportation testifies before Congress"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428347802_428358527_193866"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428347802_428358527_193866";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428358527","video":"603977","title":"East%20Bay%20woman%20with%20rare%20disease%20and%20facing%20deportation%20testifies%20%20before%20Congress","caption":"n%20East%20Bay%20woman%20who%20is%20facing%20deportation%20while%20undergoing%20life-saving%20medical%20treatment%20in%20Oakland%2C%20is%20scheduled%20to%20testify%20during%20an%20emergency%20hearing%20before%20a%20congressional%20subcommittee%20on%20Wednesday%20about%20how%20she%20and%20other%20families%20have%20been%20impa","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FEast_Bay_woman_with_rare_disease_and_fac_0_7651812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FEast_Bay_woman_with_rare_disease_and_facing_depo_603977_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662837414%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxvBYdYhpqlhKH1WafGs5CsUd4Kg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Feast-bay-woman-with-rare-disease-and-facing-deportation-to-testify-before-congress"}},"createDate":"Sep 11 2019 12:16PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428347802_428358527_193866",video:"603977",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/East_Bay_woman_with_rare_disease_and_fac_0_7651812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"n%2520East%2520Bay%2520woman%2520who%2520is%2520facing%2520deportation%2520while%2520undergoing%2520life-saving%2520medical%2520treatment%2520in%2520Oakland%252C%2520is%2520scheduled%2520to%2520testify%2520during%2520an%2520emergency%2520hearing%2520before%2520a%2520congressional%2520subcommittee%2520on%2520Wednesday%2520about%2520how%2520she%2520and%2520other%2520families%2520have%2520been%2520impa",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/11/East_Bay_woman_with_rare_disease_and_facing_depo_603977_1800.mp4?Expires=1662837414&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xvBYdYhpqlhKH1WafGs5CsUd4Kg",eventLabel:"East%20Bay%20woman%20with%20rare%20disease%20and%20facing%20deportation%20testifies%20%20before%20Congress-428358527",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Feast-bay-woman-with-rare-disease-and-facing-deportation-to-testify-before-congress"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/east-bay-woman-with-rare-disease-and-facing-deportation-to-testify-before-congress">Lisa Fernandez </a>, <a href="mailto:cristina.rendon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/east-bay-woman-with-rare-disease-and-facing-deportation-to-testify-before-congress">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:50AM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428347802"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 12:16PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 01:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428347802-428346873"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Isabel Bueso, 24, of Concord was told by the Trump administration she had to go back to Guatemala because her medical visa was being revoked. She is being supported by nurses at USCF Benioff Children&#39;s Hospital in Oakland. Sept. 11, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Isabel Bueso, 24, of Concord was told by the Trump administration she had to go back to Guatemala because her medical visa was being revoked. She is being supported by nurses at USCF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. Sept. 11, 2019</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428347802-428346873" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Isabel Bueso, 24, of Concord was told by the Trump administration she had to go back to Guatemala because her medical visa was being revoked. She is being supported by nurses at USCF Benioff Children&#39;s Hospital in Oakland. Sept. 11, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Isabel Bueso, 24, of Concord was told by the Trump administration she had to go back to Guatemala because her medical visa was being revoked. She is being supported by nurses at USCF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. Sept. 11, 2019</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428347802" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVU)</strong> - An East Bay woman who is facing deportation while undergoing life-saving medical treatment in Oakland, testified during an emergency hearing before a congressional subcommittee on Wednesday about how she and other families have been impacted by the Trump Administration’s decision to end medical deferred action.</p> <p>Isabel Bueso, 24, of Concord, who has a rare and potentially fatal genetic disease, told members of the Oversight and Reform Committee’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties what it would mean if she were deported to her native Guatemala if her special medical visa was revoked. As she spoke in Washington, D.C., doctors, nurses and staff at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland listened in on a screen. </p> <p>"I came here legally and have been a legal resident for 16 years," she told members of Congress. "My life expectancy was very short. I could die within a month if I don't get treatment. I am a human being with hopes and dreams." </p> <p>She implored the panel: "I'm asking Congress to come together. This is not a partisan issue."</p> <p>On Aug. 30, Bueso and her family were notified that her stay had expired, even though they were granted humanitarian status in 2009.</p> <p>In the following days, the Trump administration said it would review her case, but there are no guarantees she can stay, or for how long, according to her lawyer. It’s also unclear how many others are in her situation.</p> <p>Members of the committee will probe representatives from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement about what led to the secretive change to the medical deferred action program, according to U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier. </p> <p>Last month, DeSaulnier Jamie Raskin and Ayanna Pressly and 124 additional lawmakers led a bicameral letter to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement calling on them to turn over any documents discussing the termination of medical deferred action by Friday. </p> <p><br /> </p> <p><em>This story was reported from Oakland, Calif. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/bill-to-limit-gig-economy-now-heads-to-gov-newsom-s-desk" title="Bill to limit gig economy now heads to Gov. Newsom's desk" data-articleId="428356600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Number_of_California_independent_contrac_0_7628021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Number_of_California_independent_contrac_0_7628021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Number_of_California_independent_contrac_0_7628021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Number_of_California_independent_contrac_0_7628021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Number_of_California_independent_contrac_0_7628021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A state legislative committee passed a landmark labor bill that could affect Uber and Lyft drivers by changing their employment status from independent contractors to employees plus many other workers as well." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bill to limit gig economy now heads to Gov. Newsom's desk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 11:55AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 01:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft.</p><p>The 56-15 Assembly vote Wednesday marked a victory for labor unions and a defeat for tech companies that vehemently oppose the proposal.</p><p>Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has already said he supports it. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-to-commemorate-9_11-as-its-aftermath-extends-and-evolves" title="US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves" data-articleId="428249881" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:14PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:35PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.</p><p>A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.</p><p>Eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond. The attacks' aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan. A rocket exploded at the U.S. embassy as the anniversary began in Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America's longest war.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-police-release-image-of-person-of-interest-after-death-of-mother-leaving-wedding-party" title="Oakland police release image of 'person of interest' after death of mother leaving wedding party" data-articleId="428324123" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7633404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7633404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7633404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7633404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7633404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oakland mother killed by stray bullet on way back from wedding reception, neighbors said, Rob Roth reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland police release image of 'person of interest' after death of mother leaving wedding party</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Shuttleworth </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 07:36AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 07:58AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oakland police on Tuesday released a video surveillance photo of a person of interest and his car in the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old mother of five children who died after a stray bullet struck her in East Oakland last week.</p><p>Officers found Martha Casiano-Ventura with a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 2100 block of East 22nd Street at 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 2. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, police said. She was a mother of five and had been leaving a wedding party around the corner with her husband when she was shot.</p><p>The image from a video surveillance camera in the area shows the man standing outside a car moments after Casiano-Ventura was hit by the stray bullet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/court-orders-va-to-reimburse-veterans-for-emergency-care-at-non-va-facilities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1157263286%20THUMB_1568229758435.jpg_7651643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1157263286_1568229758435-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Court orders VA to reimburse veterans for emergency care at non-VA facilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/bill-to-limit-gig-economy-now-heads-to-gov-newsom-s-desk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Number_of_California_independent_contrac_0_7628021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Number_of_California_independent_contrac_0_20190831003142"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bill to limit gig economy now heads to Gov. Newsom's desk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/suspects-work-together-to-steal-wallet-from-elderly-woman-at-walnut-creek-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Walnut_Creek_police_searching_thieves_wh_0_7651622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Walnut_Creek_police_searching_thieves_wh_0_20190911180944"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspects work together to steal wallet from elderly woman at Walnut Creek store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/east-bay-woman-with-rare-disease-and-facing-deportation-to-testify-before-congress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/7%20TX%20501_%20bueso%20support_00.00.15.10_1568223999873.png_7651395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Isabel Bueso, 24, of Concord was told by the Trump administration she had to go back to Guatemala because her medical visa was being revoked. She is being supported by nurses at USCF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> 