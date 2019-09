- Crews in Sonoma County have brought a vegetation fire under control and are working to extinguish the blaze. The fire is no longer considered to be growing in size, according to the City of Sonoma.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued shortly before 5 p.m. due to a "spreading structure fire," according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. By 6:15 p.m., the order was lifted and residents were being allowed to return home.

Residents within 1 mile of the 3-way stop at Hwy 116 & Hwy 121 (aka Arnold Dr) were asked to leave immediately.

EVACUATION ORDER Schellville within 1 mile radius of Hwy 116/121. EVACUATION WARNING 1-2 mile radius of that intersection. Evacuation due to fire. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 29, 2019

According to reports from the California Highway Patrol, the fire was first reported just before 4 p.m., Saturday.

The CHP had closed State Route 121 between Wagner Road and State Route 116. Drivers were advised to use Lakeville Highway as an alternate route.