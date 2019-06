- Santa Clara Fire Department is at the scene of an explosion and fire that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the fire agency, a hydrogen tank being fueled began to leak. The tank exploded and caught fire.

Firefighters reported that the fire was out shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

All workers on the site at 1515 Norman Ave have been accounted for, and none of the personnel on scene have injuries.

Tweets posted Saturday afternoon indicated a loud explosion in the area.

An explosion in Santa Clara 😳 — Robbie (@robbiesaulus) June 1, 2019

I think I felt an explosion or some type of shockwave here at Santa Clara. I hope everyone is ok. — Ansel (@anselmode) June 1, 2019

Explosion happened near intel campus in Santa Clara :0 pic.twitter.com/vRJjl2blZr — Emily Garcia (@egg_arcia) June 1, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.