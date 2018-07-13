Fans mob home on Broderick Street, San Francisco weighs banning tour buses at 'Full House' house

- Neighbors who live near the “Full House” house in San Francisco are fed up with tourists.

They want the city to ban tour buses from driving down their street.

In fact, neighbors have left some notes outside the home at 1709 Broderick Street in lower Pacific Heights, which was the set for the 1990s TV sitcom.

Now, the city is considering cracking down on the crush of tourists who visit this quiet street that has seen "Full House" fans stop by over the years.

But with the recent reboot "Fuller House" on Netflix, excitement for the fictional Tanner family has surged.

Hundreds of fans show up daily take pictures on the steps and irritate neighbors with the noise, double parking, and crowds, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

"We see 100- plus tourists a day," said Christina Roche."I would say it’s definitely gotten worse. Some days it’s fine and people are respectful. Some days they are not so respectful.”

Added Margo Peterson: ”They’ll block the street to the point people can’t drive down. Quite a bit of commotion. Folks hanging around taking pictures. They’ll ask you as you walk by, ‘Hey, will you take my picture?'"

Grant Martin worries there’s going to be somebody who gets killed " because the tourists are out in the middle of the street taking photos. And the people driving are looking at the house and are not looking at the street where they’re driving.”

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's board of directors will vote on Tuesday whether to ban tour buses carrying more than nine passengers from coming through.

Just a few years ago, a similar ban went into effect in the Alamo Square neighborhood – where the iconic “Painted Ladies” are. The row of Victorians is seen in the "Full House" opening.

Tour buses can’t drive in front of those homes – instead – they park in a bus zone one block away and let tourists off – they walk one block to the landmark instead.

The producer of "Full House," Jeff Franklin, bought the Broderick Street house and has asked fans via social media to respect the neighbors. Right now, it's empty as it's undergoing some renovations.

Martin thinks the ban might help a bit. "I don't think it will solve the problem. Traffic really gets backed up particularly on the weekends."

But Peterson told KTVU she doesn't think a tour bus ban will do all that much. People take Uber anyway and double-park on the street all on their own.

