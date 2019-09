The Santa Rosa police department is investigating the death of a 13-month old boy discovered early Saturday afternoon. The Santa Rosa police department is investigating the death of a 13-month old boy discovered early Saturday afternoon.

- The father arrested in connection with the weekend death of his 13-year-old month son has now died too, Santa Rosa police said on Tuesday.

Patrick O'Neill died on Monday night at the hospital, police said. The 29-year-old had been the father of baby, who was found lying next to his father on the ground on Saturday just before 1 p.m. The baby's name has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

Police said narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also located next to O'Neill when they responded to the 200 block of Darek Drive.

They had gone there because a woman went to the home and found O'Neill and the baby were "both unresponsive."

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had been planning on formally booking O'Neill on one charge of murder if he had been cleared from the hospital.