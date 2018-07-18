Fire at Martinez industrial yard destroys shipping containers

- Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews put out a one-alarm fire at an industrial yard in Martinez early Wednesday morning, destroying several shipping containers.

The blaze was first reported at 12:24 a.m. at a storage yard at 855 Howe Road near the Shell Refinery. The fire dispatcher said damage was contained to container boxes and was knocked down at 12:53 a.m.

Fire crews left the area by 3:20 a.m., the dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At one point, firefighters had an altercation with someone because there was an issue getting onto the property. Police were called.

Bay City News contributed to this report.




