Fire breaks out at world-class Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos - again

- A one-two punch for for fans of a world-class restaurant in the South Bay: A small fire broke out at Manresa in Los Gatos on Monday about 9 p.m.

This same restaurant was hit by a fire four years ago almost to the day. On July 7, 2014, a fire started by an arsonist in the garbage cans outside and spread to the restaurant. That fire caused about $240,000 in damages. It took the restaurant six months to clean up and reopen at the end of 2014.

Food and Wine magazine said the fire made Manresa a better restaurant.

“I think the fire was a big catalyst for us,” chef David Kinch told the magazine. “We came back cooking with a real sense of purpose. I think we were renewed. I was renewed on a strong personal level.”