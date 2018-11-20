Five arrested on child pornography charges in SF, including pastor from Lutheran church

- San Francisco police announced a child pornography bust Tuesday that netted five arrests, including a pastor from Christ Lutheran Church in San Francisco.

All five men are suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography and have been booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

One of the suspects is a senior pastor, Reverend Stephen Sabin.

Elihu Hernandez, Trevor Schlesinger, Pastor Steven Sabin, IT specialist Donald Wright & Nicholas Fong busted by @SFPD in child-porn operation pic.twitter.com/79Zp91Tla1 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 20, 2018

SFPD said their internet crimes unit led them to Nicholas Fong, a 24-year-old San Francisco resident, accused of hosting child pornography on a blog.

Fong's residence, located on the 500 block of Lombard Street was searched. Investigators said a cell phone belonging to the suspect had hundreds of images and video depicting minors being sexually abused. SFPD said Fong was also using cloud storage software for his material.

Donald Wright, 58, of San Francisco had a search warrant carried out his residence at the 1000 block of Sutter Street. Police said he used a P2P file sharing network to upload child pornography. Wright is an IT specialist.

Elihu Hernandez, 43, of San Francisco had a search warrant carried out at his residence on the 200 block of Eddy Street. Police said he was storing child pornography on several apps on his cell phone.

Trevor Schlesinger, 37, of San Francisco was found to have pornographic images and videos on his laptop depicting juvenile minors being sexually abused. Police conducted a search warrant at his residence on the 200 block of Mallorca Way.

59-year-old Steven Sabin, a San Francisco resident and Lutheran pastor was distributing child pornography through social media online, according to police. The pornographic images and video were found on Sabin's cell phone after police conducted a search warrant at Sabin's 1300 Market Street residence. Police said he was also storing child porn on a cloud storage application.

This investigative unit operation began and was completed this fall.