- A Level 1 flaring incident was reported Saturday evening at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, according to Mayor Tom Butt, who posted about it on his Facebook account.

Shortly before 6 p.m. observers on Twitter reported seeing large amounts of black smoke coming from the facility and posted photos.

A Community Warning System Level 1 alert was issued because flaring was visible.

On the CWS scale, Level 1 is one of the lowest, with no hazardous material expected to travel out of the refinery and into the community.

A similar incident was reported at the Richmond refinery on July 17.

Four complaints about flaring incidents were filed with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District in March.