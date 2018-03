Former Oakland Raider Aldon Smith surrenders after domestic violence report

FILE ART - Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the second half of their NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.co Coliseum on September 13, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former football player Aldon Smith self-surrendered on March 6, 2018 after his fiancee called in a domestic violence report in San Francisco.

Online jail records show he was booked at 12:25 p.m. on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism. His bail was set at $30,000. Efforts to speak to him or his lawyer were not immediately successful.

On Monday, the Oakland Raiders released Smith, a pass rusher. The Raiders retained Smith's contractual rights even as he spent the past two seasons on the NFL's suspended list. But the team decided finally to cut ties one day after San Francisco police said authorities were searching for Smith in connection with a domestic violence allegation.

"Suspect threw her around the room, bit her on the wrist and climbed out the window." SF dispatch call regarding Aldon Smith https://t.co/T3CyVzNW1l pic.twitter.com/wKOimZH1a1 — KTVU (@KTVU) March 5, 2018

On Monday, San Francisco obtained a search warrant for Smith stemming from allegations that he assaulted a woman on Saturday night. Smith left before police arrived to respond to the 911 call. Neighbor Terri Graham told KTVU she saw a woman who appeared to be Smith's fiancee loaded into a police cruiser and that he possibly escaped down a fire escape. A dispatcher is overheard saying, "The suspect threw her around, bit her on the wrist and climbed out the window."

Smith is facing misdemeanor charges of willful infliction of corporal injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

Smith has been on the suspended list since November 2015 for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.

Smith was one of the league's top pass rushers before off-field problems derailed his career. He set an NFL record with 33½ sacks his first two seasons after being drafted in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

He helped the Niners make it to the NFC title game as a rookie and the Super Bowl the following year. But the off-field issues started mounting the following season when he missed five games to undergo treatment at an inpatient facility following a DUI arrest.

Smith was then suspended the first nine games in 2014 while serving an NFL suspension for violations of the league's substance abuse and personal conduct policies. San Francisco then released him in August 2015 after another drunken driving charge - his fifth arrest in three years.

He signed with Oakland just before the start of the 2015 season and had 3½ sacks in nine games before being suspended again for at least one year.

Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but that decision was initially deferred until the offseason and he never was granted reinstatement.

Smith has played 59 games over five seasons in the NFL with 47½ sacks and one first-team All-Pro honor in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.