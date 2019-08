- The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured four people in the city’s Fillmore District late Saturday night.

Officers got a call at 11:36 p.m. about a shooting at Fillmore Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

The four adult victims were all taken to an area hospital to be treated.

One is suffering from life threatening injuries and three others have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act and the victims are believed to be targeted.

Video from the aftermath shows a lot of police in the area, specifically focusing their search for evidence on a parking lot next to the McDonald’s.

The crime scene was right across the street from the SFPD northern station and surrounded by homes and businesses.

The department didn’t release any suspect information, but investigators don’t have anyone in custody.