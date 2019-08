- One person is dead and eight others were transported to nearby hospitals following a hazmat incident at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose. All eight transported were not considered to be in life-threatening condition.

The San Jose Fire Department says the incident began around 10 a.m. Saturday.

As a precaution, the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th floors of the Fairmont Hotel have been evacuated. That is approximately 79 occupied rooms with over 120 guests, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Initially reported as a possible suicide on the 19th floor by a hotel staff member, additional guests of the hotel reported feeling faint, light-headed, and had shortness of breath.

A chemical odor was also reported, and the San Jose Fire Dept. describes the odor as a rotten egg smell.

Crews are working to determine what the chemical stemming from the odor is. Sulfur dioxide a possibility, but that hasn't been confirmed as the exact chemical.

As a result of the investigation, Market Street is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

The San Jose Police Department is leading the investigation into the death. The deceased is an adult female, and is believed to be a hotel guest.

In a statement to KTVU, Fairmont Hotel Spokesperson Michelle Heston says "safety is our top priority and top concern."

The remainder of the hotel has not been evacuated.