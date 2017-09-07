Bomb Squad searches Hillsdale High School, students dismissed early

- SAN MATEO (BCN)-- A bomb squad found no explosives at a high school in San Mateo this afternoon where students were released for the day after a threat.

Hillsdale High School at 3115 Del Monte St., near the corner of Alameda de las Pulgas and 31st Avenue, received the threat this afternoon. San Mateo police reported the response at 3:05 p.m.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad was requested at the scene, according to sheriff's spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno.

The bomb squad checked the school and found no merit to the threat.

Sgt Amanda Von Glahn with San Mateo Police Department said that they got a call at 2:09 p.m. to because of an anonymous note sent to the school with a threat. They are not disclosing the nature of the threat yet.

San Mateo P.D. with the assistance of the San Mateo County bomb unit and K-9's searched the school and grounds.

Police were leaving the school as of about 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Von Glehn.

The students were sent home early.