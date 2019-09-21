< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429769496" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429769496" data-article-version="1.0">Hotel magnate, philanthropist Barron Hilton dead at 91</h1> </header> Posted Sep 21 2019 11:25AM PDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429769496.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429769496");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429769496-429769431"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Barron Hilton (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Barron Hilton (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429769496-429769431" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/GettyImages-75881600_1569090223297_7669954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Barron Hilton (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Barron Hilton (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div LOS ANGELES (FOX) - Barron Hilton, the hotelier and philanthropist who led the Hilton hotel chain, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 91.</p><p>Hilton, who succeeded his father, Conrad Hilton, as president and chief executive officer of Hilton Hotels Corp. in 1966 and served in that capacity for 30 years, died Thursday at his home, according to an obituary provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.</p><p>He was invited by his father to join Hilton Hotels Corp. in 1954 as a vice president, the foundation said.</p><p>After taking over as president and CEO, "he was known for creating shareholder value and expanding through innovative real estate transactions, including franchising and a bold move into the Las Vegas gaming market,'' the statement said. "From 1966 to 1996, he generated an average annual rate of return to shareholders of 15% with dividends.''</p><p>Hilton was the founding owner of the Los Angeles Chargers of the American Football League.</p><p>"Simply put, the modern NFL would not be what it is today without the vision of Barron Hilton,'' Chargers owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said.</p><p>Under Hilton's leadership, the team, which moved to San Diego in 1961 following its inaugural season, won five divisional titles and one AFL championship during his six years as owner. He was also instrumental in forging the 1966 merger with the NFL that created the Super Bowl, according to the foundation obituary.</p><p>As a condition for succeeding his father as Hilton Hotel Corp.'s president and CEO, the younger Hilton sold controlling interest of the team in 1966 for $10 million, then a record for a professional sports franchise, according the obituary.</p><p>In 2007, Hilton joined the Giving Pledge and announced he had committed 97% of his wealth to the philanthropic work of the Hilton Foundation. His planned gift is projected to increase the foundation's endowment to $6.3 billion.</p><p>In his spare time, Hilton enjoyed hunting, fishing and flying and was known as a "skillful and conservative pilot,'' the foundation said.</p><p>Hilton was born in Dallas on Oct. 23, 1927 and joined the United States Navy when he was 17.</p><p>He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, who died in 2004 at age 76. He is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren and four<br> great-grandchildren.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure. Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. <a href="https://t.co/eGFXAz1LUr">pic.twitter.com/eGFXAz1LUr</a></p> — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) <a href="https://twitter.com/ParisHilton/status/1175189967057780736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/thousands-of-volunteers-taking-part-in-bay-area-cleanup" title="Thousands of volunteers taking part in Bay Area cleanup" data-articleId="429760084" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of volunteers taking part in Bay Area cleanup</h4> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/66-year-old-bicyclist-killed-in-vallejo-crash" title="66-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by Toyota Prius in Vallejo crash" data-articleId="429754650" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>66-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by Toyota Prius in Vallejo crash</h4> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/two-dead-8-injured-in-south-carolina-bar-shooting" title="Two dead, 8 injured in South Carolina bar shooting" data-articleId="429754623" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two dead, 8 injured in South Carolina bar shooting</h4> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bay Area mayors in friendly competition on cleanup day" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of volunteers taking part in Bay Area cleanup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 09:54AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 11:27AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of people rolled up their sleeves, put on work gloves and helped preserve the environment on Saturday.</p><p>The event was to mark Coastal Cleanup Day, an annual event nationwide.</p><p>This year, the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose raised the stakes by challenging each other and their cities to a friendly competition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/66-year-old-bicyclist-killed-in-vallejo-crash" title="66-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by Toyota Prius in Vallejo crash" data-articleId="429754650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>66-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by Toyota Prius in Vallejo crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 07:34AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 11:31AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning in Vallejo following a collision with a vehicle.</p><p>Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Fairgrounds Drive north of Gateway Drive on a call about collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle.</p><p>Arriving officers located an orange 2012 Toyota Prius that had collided with a bicyclist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/two-dead-8-injured-in-south-carolina-bar-shooting" title="Two dead, 8 injured in South Carolina bar shooting" data-articleId="429754623" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two dead, 8 injured in South Carolina bar shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ASSOCIATED PRESS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 07:22AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 11:15AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a shooting at a bar in South Carolina left two people dead and eight injured.</p><p>The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the agency was investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday.</p><p>Two adult males were shot and killed. Four injured victims were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <h3>Thousands of volunteers taking part in Bay Area cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/passenger-strips-touches-himself-next-to-rideshare-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Passenger_strips__touches_himself_next_t_0_7669852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Passenger_strips__touches_himself_next_t_0_20190921051802"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Passenger strips, touches himself next to rideshare driver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/walmart-to-stop-selling-e-cigarettes-amid-vaping-related-illnesses-and-deaths"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Walmart_to_stop_selling_e_cigarettes_ami_0_7669856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Walmart_to_stop_selling_e_cigarettes_ami_0_20190921053018"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes amid vaping-related illnesses and deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/berkeley-burglary-suspect-featured-in-wanted-posters-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Brazen_Berkeley_burglar_blasted_on__Want_0_7669470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/gun%20cropped_1565304569178.png_7582413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With&#x20;three&#x20;mass&#x20;shootings&#x20;claiming&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;34&#x20;lives&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;span&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;week&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;nation&#x20;is&#x20;again&#x20;debating&#x20;the&#x20;use&#x20;of&#x20;guns&#x2c;&#x20;mental&#x20;illness&#x20;and&#x20;how&#x20;to&#x20;best&#x20;curb&#x20;the&#x20;never-ending&#x20;spate&#x20;of&#x20;death&#x20;and&#x20;violence&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Shutterstock" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Big rise in US mass shooting tips poses new challenge for police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-volunteers-taking-part-in-bay-area-cleanup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Bay_Area_mayors_in_friendly_competition__0_7669789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of volunteers taking part in Bay Area cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/66-year-old-bicyclist-killed-in-vallejo-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>66-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by Toyota Prius in Vallejo crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/two-dead-8-injured-in-south-carolina-bar-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/SOCAROLINA_1569075670915_7669768_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two dead, 8 injured in South Carolina bar shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-missing-florida-teen-seen-on-instagram-video-tied-up-and-crying" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/20/Destiny%20Rose_1568973800023.png_7667634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/20/Destiny%20Rose_1568973800023.png_7667634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/20/Destiny%20Rose_1568973800023.png_7667634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/20/Destiny%20Rose_1568973800023.png_7667634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/20/Destiny%20Rose_1568973800023.png_7667634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Missing Florida teen seen on Instagram video tied up and crying</h3> </a> 