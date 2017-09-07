Hurricane Irma shelter animals fly to Bay Area for safety

- With Hurricane Irma bearing down on the Florida peninsula, animal shelters in that state are sending pets across country for safety.

Shelters in Broward County, Florida closed Wednesday, and are sending many of their animals there to shelters here in the Bay Area.

They're partnering with the Tony LaRusso Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek. To get the pets from there to here, the Florida shelter has linked up with Wings of Rescue in Hayward.

A total of 175 animals took off Thursday morning from Fort Lauderdale en route to the Bay Area. The plane will make a refueling stop in Amarillo, Texas and then continue on to Hayward, with a projected touch down time of about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The animals will then be transferred to ground vehicles, and dispersed to shelters throughout the area.