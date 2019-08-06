The potpourri of comments isn't surprising. In a Ted Talk that he gave, Rael, who teaches a class on "design and activism," described that the architecture as a political statement should be seen as both "satirical" and "serious."
San Fratello and Rael conceived the idea for the seasaws as far back as 2009, which Rael documented in a book, "Borderwall as Architecture: A Manifesto for the U.S.-Mexico Boundary." But the seesaw was just one of the many ideas they had. The pair pictured building swings on to the fence "so you could literally swing over it," San Fratello said.
They pictured a library and a burrito shop, with a portion of each building on one side of each country so people could meet halfway inside. They also drew up plans of turning the fence into a massive xylophone, where people on both sides could take turns hitting the metal and making music.
Their original drawings and models for a "Teeter-Totter Wall" are held by the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
In 2014, Rael San Fratello – the couple's architectural agency -- was named an Emerging Voice by The Architectural League of New York—one of the most coveted awards in North American architecture. In 2016, the agency was also awarded the Digital Practice Award of Excellence by the Association for Computer Aided Design in Architecture.
While the pair have been working together and dreaming up design disrupters for a long time, San Fratello said the idea to drive down to the border last weekend was a bit impromptu.
"We just thought how wonderful it would be to just make this real, and we came up with it just last week," San Fratello said. "We literally said, ‘Let's do it, now is the time.'"
Since the temporary installation is now done, San Fratello said there's the possibility that she and Rael might erect the seesaws somewhere else in the future.
Or, she said, "maybe other communities will do it themselves."
This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.
Posted Aug 06 2019 06:53AM PDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 07:01AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.
She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish Academy hailed her use of language and her "visionary force."
Posted Aug 05 2019 11:58PM PDT
People joined together in prayer and song at vigils held in Texas and Ohio Monday night in memory of victims in the mass shootings that came just 13 hours apart over the weekend and left 31 people dead.
The two cities of El Paso and Dayton are some 1,600 miles apart, but the heartache and grief are the same.
In both shootings, police say the gunmen were young men with high-powered, high-capacity firearms.
Posted Aug 05 2019 11:06PM PDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 11:13PM PDT
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is among those calling on the U.S. Senate to reconvene and act on pending gun bills.
"No one should die, no one else should die," DeSaulnier told reporters before hosting a town hall meeting in Richmond Monday evening.
"It's madness to let this go on when we know we can implement policy- that won't stop them completely- but will stop many mass shootings."