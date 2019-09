Seventy-one people were arrested, 14 more were cited and 26 vehicles were impounded Aug. 31, 2019 after two "sideshow" gatherings in Antioch, one near the Somersville Towne Center mall and another one Wilbur Avenue. Photo: Antioch police Seventy-one people were arrested, 14 more were cited and 26 vehicles were impounded Aug. 31, 2019 after two "sideshow" gatherings in Antioch, one near the Somersville Towne Center mall and another one Wilbur Avenue. Photo: Antioch police

- Illegal sideshows popped up over the Labor Day holiday weekend in Oakland and Antioch, where police issued citations and made arrests.

Through Sunday afternoon, Oakland police had arrested one person, issued 10 citations and impounded four cars involved in sideshows very early Sunday morning, centered in the area of 42nd Avenue and Interstate Highway 880, a locale sometimes referred to as "the pit."

About 100 cars were gathered there and then split up into several smaller gatherings in the area, Oakland police Officer Johnna Watson said.

In Antioch, police said 71 people were arrested, 14 more were cited and 26 vehicles were impounded Saturday night after two "sideshow" gatherings in Antioch, one near the Somersville Towne Center mall and another one Wilbur Avenue. Perhaps as many as 100 cars and 200 people were involved, police said.

A team of 20 officers from several departments, including the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol and police departments from Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley and Pittsburg, was

assembled to deal with the expected crowds at the mall.



Bay City News contributed to this report.