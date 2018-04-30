Interactive map: Oakland's biggest sewage spills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of 234,934 gallons spilled from Oakland city pipes in 2016 and 2017, according to an annual city report, representing a 729 percent increase in volume compared to the previous year. And so far this year, another 70,000 gallons of sewage has spilled onto city streets and into creeks and lakes.
Here's a list of some of the most significant spills:
- A total of 25,250 gallons of sewage spilled on Jan. 9, 2018 at 3440 Seminary Avenue.
- A total of 30,000 gallons of sewage spilled at 5741 Harmon Street on Jan. 10, 2017.
- A total of 94,000 gallons of sewage spilled on Jan. 10, 2017 near Dallaq Market at 816 69th Avenue.
- A total of 18,900 gallons of sewage spilled at 6000 Rockridge Boulevard in Oakland on on Feb. 2, 2018. This site has had other smaller, sewage overflows as well.
- A total of 31,230 gallons of sewage overflowed at 265 Elysian Fields into the Arroyo Viejo Creek on Feb. 17, 2018.
- A total of 37,500 gallons of sewage spilled into Sausal Creek in Oakland on March 20, 2017.
- Lake Temescal has suffered about two significant sewage spills each year during the rainy season. Nearly 60,000 gallons of sewage has spilled into this last over the last five years, according to a public records request.
- Nearly 59,000 gallons of sewage has spilled into Lake Merritt over the last five years, according to a public records request.
- Miracles of Faith Church at 4335 Virginia Ave. in Oakland has suffered many sewage spills in the last 15 years. In 2016, more than 1,200 gallons spilled in front of the property. Pastor Greggory L. Brown said the smell was awful. And one year, all the children from Head Start had to leave the premises during the lengthy cleanup.