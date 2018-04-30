- A total of 234,934 gallons spilled from Oakland city pipes in 2016 and 2017, according to an annual city report, representing a 729 percent increase in volume compared to the previous year. And so far this year, another 70,000 gallons of sewage has spilled onto city streets and into creeks and lakes.

Here's a list of some of the most significant spills:

Interactive map: Oakland's biggest sewage spills