Interactive map of California wildfires shows damage by address

CalFire created an interactive map of the state's wildfire damage. Nov. 12, 2018

- The California Department of Forestry and Protection released an interactive map on Monday, allowing residents to type in their address to see if their home had burned, or had been spared, the raging wildfires ravaging the country.

INTERACTIVE STRUCTURE DAMAGE AND MISSING PETS MAP

Unfortunately, the map was a sea of red, showing that structures had been destroyed or damaged by 50 percent or more. Orange indicates "major" damage, yellow is "minor" damage, and green means barely affected. Black means no visible damage.

For example, the Safeway at 6020 Clark Road in Paradise, Calif. was destroyed, and many of the surrounding structures in the small town near Chico, Calif. appeared red. But the map also showed hopeful signs of black too: The high school and several houses near Elliott Road had been spared.

The Camp Fire Damage Inspection Specialists along with Camp Fire GIS team and cooperating agencies, created the map. A similar map was created during the Carr Fire in Shasta and Trinity counties that burned in July and August.

Finding out what happened to homes is top on most everyone's minds.

"No idea, absolutely no idea if it burned or not," Paradise evacuee Theresa May said at a community meeting on Monday night. "But I'm here, I'm not burned and that's all that really counts."

As for the state's biggest fires, the Camp Fire burning in Butte County near Paradise had scorched 125,000 acres and was 30 percent contained by Tuesday. It had destroyed nearly 6,500 structures. A total of 42 people have been killed and a couple hundred more are missing.

In Ventura County, the Woolsey Fire had burned nearly 94,000 acres and was 30 percent contained. The fire destroyed about 435 structures.