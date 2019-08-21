A woman has sued the small East Bay police department she used to work for over allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Contra Costa County Superior Court.

Sarah Perez was one of just four female officers out of 40 officers employed at the El Cerrito Police Department, according to her attorneys.

They say Perez was harassed by her peers as well as her direct supervisor, Sgt. David Wentworth, who stands accused of becoming "obsessed with her," and the department not only tolerated that but condoned it.