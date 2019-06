Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

- Three people including a 10-year-old boy were shot Wednesday evening at Santa Rosa's Jacobs Park, police said.

The other two victims are men. One man is suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Multiple 911 calls came in at around 7:35 p.m. to report the shooting at the park near Link Lane and West Ninth Street and Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. According to police, several soccer games were happening at this area as hundreds of people were in the park. Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

According to police, witnesses said a gang-related, verbal altercation ensued just before the shooting occurred.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the three gun-shot wound victims, including the boy and a 20-year-old and 40-year-old. The younger man is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police said according to witnesses a Hispanic male got out of a vehicle on Link Lane and began firing multiple rounds on the victims. A dark-colored SUV, said to have several male suspects, drove away with the shooter inside.

Police are not releasing the victims' names as the investigation is ongoing. Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Santa Rosa park shooting that injured 2 men and a 10-year-old boy. A 20-year-old is in life-threatening condition.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Take Back Our Community Program for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident to call the Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670. Detectives believe this shooting was a targeted, gang-related incident.