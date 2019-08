- A Menlo Park man was arrested for a second time Wednesday on allegations of sexual abuse against children.

The suspect, 59-year-old Randolph Haldeman, worked as a photographer for youth swim teams at the time of the incidents, which stretch as far back as 1987.

Haldeman was first arrested on July 25, 2019, on suspicion of molesting at least three boys.

Since that arrest, six additional victims came forward with sexual abuse accusations against Haldeman.

The victims’ ages at the time of the assaults ranged from 6 to 16 years old.

Investigators say some of the assaults happened at the Ladera Recreation Center in Portola Valley and at the suspect's home in Menlo Park.

On Wednesday Haldeman was arrested again at his home on a $5 million warrant. He now faces 20 counts of sexual assault charges.

Authorities believe there are more victims and encourage anyone who has had contact with the suspect or allowed him to be around their children, to contact Detective Fava at 650-363-4192/ jfava@smcgov.org or Detective Derespini at 650-363-4055 / rderespini@smcgov.org.