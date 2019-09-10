< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Apple unveils new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro By Associated Press, KTVU Staff
Posted Sep 10 2019 11:26AM PDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 12:20PM PDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 12:22PM PDT CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP/KTVU) — (AP/KTVU) —</strong> - The Latest on Apple product event (all times local):</p> <p>Noon</p> <p>One analyst says Apple’s $5-a-month price for its new Apple TV Plus streaming service is a “shot across the bow” to Netflix and Disney as competition heats up.</p> <p>Apple announced the price and a Nov. 1 launch date at an event on Tuesday. It didn’t say how many titles the service will start with. Its library will likely be much smaller than Netflix and Disney.</p> <p>People who purchase a new Apple device such as an iPhone, computer or tablet will get a year free. Apple announced new iPhone, iPad and Watch models on Tuesday.</p> <p>Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the streaming price is a “show stopper.” Netflix’ most popular plan is $13 a month and Disney’s service launching in November will cost $7 a month.</p> <p>Ives says that with an installed base of 900 million active iPhones worldwide, Apple could gain 100 million consumers on streaming in the next three to four years.</p> <p>___</p> <p>11:20 a.m. </p> <p>Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 and iPhone Pro which Tim Cook called, "The most powerful iPhone we have ever built with a stunning new design."</p> <p>The new iPhones will resemble recent models, but with better cameras and new colors. </p> <p>The most-expensive models, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will now have three cameras on the back, including a new, wider-angle one to squeeze more of the landscape into the picture. They start at $1,000, the same as before.</p> <p>The cheaper model called the iPhone 11 will start at $700, down from $750 for the iPhone XR. It now gets two lenses instead of one. The lower price reverses a trend in which premium phones get more expensive as people upgrade them less often.</p> <p>The new phones come out Sept. 20.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Apple?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Apple</a> unveils prices & model range for iPhones. New model orders start Friday & start shipping Sept. 20.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleEvent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleEvent</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iPhone11?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iPhone11</a> <a href="https://t.co/i88DSkaLsb">pic.twitter.com/i88DSkaLsb</a></p> — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/MaureenKTVU/status/1171493320549232641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Apple?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Apple</a> announces new iPhone 11 Pro <a href="https://twitter.com/tim_cook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tim_cook</a> says, “The most powerful iPhone we have ever built with stunning new design.”<br /> 2 sizes including 6.5” screen.<br /> Awaiting the price... <a href="https://t.co/4xFkIXlnHV">pic.twitter.com/4xFkIXlnHV</a></p> — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/MaureenKTVU/status/1171486936575307777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">New iPhone 11 has 6.1” display w/ dual camera system (w/ ultra wide camera.)<br /> Zoom wheel for taking video & night mode for photos.<br /> Starts at $699. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleEvent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleEvent</a> <a href="https://t.co/dey8OFHrQc">pic.twitter.com/dey8OFHrQc</a></p> — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/MaureenKTVU/status/1171485519458385933?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Apple talking now about iPhone 11. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleEvent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleEvent</a> <a href="https://t.co/FbTN16AcgP">pic.twitter.com/FbTN16AcgP</a></p> — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/MaureenKTVU/status/1171482868511473667?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>___</p> <p>10:50 a.m.</p> <p>Apple’s next internet-connected smartwatch features an always-on display that lets users check time and other features without raising or tapping it.</p> <p>Many competing watches already have that.</p> <p>Apple is also introducing a new Apple Research app that lets users sign up for studies and a Compass app for gauging location. New titanium and ceramic models will be available.</p> <p>Earlier, the company announced a refreshed iPad and details on upcoming video game and video streaming services. It’s also announcing new iPhones.</p> <p>___</p> <p>10:20 a.m.</p> <p>Apple will charge $5 per month for a highly anticipated video streaming service, the latest challenge to Netflix. The company will roll it out in Nov. 1.</p> <p>Like Netflix and similar services from Amazon and Hulu, Apple has been doling out billions of dollars for original programs featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.</p> <p>The service will be available in 100 countries at launch.</p> <p>The iPhone maker provided a peek at the video service called Apple TV Plus in March, but didn’t reveal pricing and the launch date until now. Apple showed a trailer for “See,” a show starring Jason Momoa that takes place in the future in a world without sight.</p> <p>IPhone sales are mired in a deep slump, prompting Apple to look for revenue growth from services. Expanding into video streaming is part of that effort.</p> <p>___</p> <p>10:15 a.m.</p> <p>Apple’s new video game subscription service will cost $5 a month when it rolls out on Sept. 19.</p> <p>Apple said Tuesday that subscribers will be able to access games through a new dedicated tab in the app store.</p> <p>Apple gave some details about the service in March but announced the pricing and launch date on Tuesday. It will be available in 150 countries.</p> <p>Apple Arcade subscribers will get more than 100 games, curated by Apple and exclusive to the service. 