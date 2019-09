- A San Francisco home made famous in the hugely popular sitcom "Full House" is still on the market.

The four-bedroom Victorian house which sits on Broderick Street was featured in the TV show's opening credits.

The home went up for sale in May and was listed just under $6 million.

Since then, there have been no buyers for the 3,728-square-foot property that has been renovated and seismically retrofitted, Deadline reports.

The show's creator, Jeff Franklin, currently owns the home has reduced the asking price by $250,000.