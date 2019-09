- A civil attorney representing the families of the victims in the Ghost Ship warehouse is pointing the finger at the City of Oakland and Pacific Gas & Electric.

Mary Alexander says the Ghost Ship trial hurt her case because the city and utility weren't held responsible.

Both defendants, Max Harris and Derick Almena, are named in the civil suit along with the city, PG&E, and the building's owners.

Alexander claims the city was well aware people were living in the warehouse and that space was also used to throw parties.

"They failed to stop it and to protect the people and as a result, these 36 beautiful young people died," she said after Thursday verdict.