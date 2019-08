Photo Courtesy: 104.5 FM/KFOG Photo Courtesy: 104.5 FM/KFOG

- Bay Area alternative rock station KFOG-FM(104.5) will go off the air for good in early September.

Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, which owns the station, announced on Monday that KFOG will switch over to a simulcast of KNBR-AM sports radio on Friday, Sept. 6.

The radio operator says it wants to expand KNBR's audience and give fans another place listen to Bay Area sports coverage.

With the launch of KNBR-FM, the expansion will give listeners a stronger signal and broader broadcast range, the company said.

"We are excited to bring KNBR, The Sports Leader and official home of the Giants and 49ers, to a wider audience of sports listeners in the Bay Area," said Doug Harvill, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus San Francisco. "It's never easy to say goodbye to a station, and we want to thank the staff, listeners, and advertisers who together made KFOG the legendary and beloved station that so many of us in San Francisco had the opportunity to enjoy."