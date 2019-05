- A 10-year-old boy was transported to a hospital by helicopter late Tuesday morning after CPR was administered at a water park in Antioch, according to a county fire spokesman.

Emergency crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the Antioch Water Park, listed at 4701 Lone Tree Way, at 11:22 a.m. on report of CPR in progress on a 10-year-old boy, fire spokesman Steve Hill said.

The nature of his injuries was not immediately clear, but the child was conscious and breathing by the time he was placed in a helicopter at 11:55 a.m., Hill said.

The patient was transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Hill referred additional questions to the Antioch Police Department. Police were not immediately available for comment.