Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown San Francisco collision Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown San Francisco collision  src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png_7650604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428268883-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428268883-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="STRINGER_SF CHILD HIT DRIVER ARREST VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428268883-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.01.28_1568176433295.png_7650603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428268883-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.01.28_1568176433295.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428268883-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png_7650604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. " title="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision. " title="STRINGER_SF CHILD HIT DRIVER ARREST VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A 29-year-old driver is arrested by <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SFPD" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SFPD</span> for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. " title="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.01.28_1568176433295.png_7650603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. " title="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.01.28_1568176433295.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. " title="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision. " title="STRINGER_SF CHILD HIT DRIVER ARREST VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. " title="T SF CHILD HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.01.28_1568176433295.png_7650603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending as this is an active and ongoing investigation, Rueca said. <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428268883-428277654"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin&nbsp;collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428268883-428277654" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.37.22_1568176436023.png_7650605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin&nbsp;collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>When police arrived, they found that a vehicle had struck a 12-year-old boy. Officer Joseph Tomlinson said the boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. </p><p>The driver of the vehicle stayed at the intersection and cooperated with investigators, Tomlinson said. </p><p>The accident happened in San Francisco's Tenderloin, District 6, which is under Supervisor Matt Haney's jurisdiction. Haney tweeted about the "terrible, terrifying crash." He said the boy was hit by a car that was turning fast and that his condition has gone from critical to stable. <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428268883-428277770"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD&nbsp;for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428268883-428277770" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/STRINGER_SF%20CHILD%20HIT%20DRIVER%20ARREST%20VO2_mp4_00.00.01.09_1568176878604.png_7650606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD&nbsp;for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">We had another terrible, terrifying crash tonight in the TL. A boy was hit by a car that was turning fast, which put him initially in critical condition. He is now stable, and our healing thoughts are with him and his family. <a href="https://t.co/WbB4R2ms8O">https://t.co/WbB4R2ms8O</a></p> — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) <a href="https://twitter.com/MattHaneySF/status/1171629911125049346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>As recent as July, Haney introduced a resolution to the board of supervisors, at the urging of pedestrian advocacy group Walk SF, to <a href="https://walksf.org/" target="_blank">declare a state of emergency</a> due to recent spike in traffic-related pedestrian deaths and accidents. That declaration has not yet been made official, but Walk SF says on their website that Supervisors Norman Yee, Hillary Ronen, Sandra Lee Fewer, and Vallie Brown are signed on as co-sponsors.</p><p>As of July, Walk SF had reported <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/pedestrian-killed-in-traffic-collision-at-fifth-and-market-in-san-francisco" target="_blank">15 fatal incidents</a> involving pedestrians or cyclists who had been struck by vehicles in the city so far in 2019. </p><p>The city's <a href="https://www.visionzerosf.org/about/what-is-vision-zero/" target="_blank">Vision Zero SF</a> project is working towards zero traffic-related fatalities by the year 2024, but says on average, 30 people a year lose their lives this way in the city. </p><p><em>KTVU's Andre Torrez contributed to this report. </em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script By Keith Burbank, Andre Torrez
Posted Sep 10 2019 07:55PM PDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 09:44PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/KTVU) - A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries late Tuesday afternoon in a collision in San Francisco, police said.

Officers responded at 4:44 p.m. to Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street regarding the collision.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca said the 29-year-old male driver was arrested for driving under the influence. More KTVU Local News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fremont_city_leaders_to_vote_on_where_to_0_7650508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fremont_city_leaders_to_vote_on_where_to_0_7650508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fremont_city_leaders_to_vote_on_where_to_0_7650508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fremont_city_leaders_to_vote_on_where_to_0_7650508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A controversial vote is expected from Fremont City leaders Tuesday night. Fremont to decide where to build 45-bed homeless navigation center

By Azenith Smith, KTVU
Posted Sep 10 2019 10:20PM PDT

A controversial vote is expected from Fremont City leaders Tuesday night. They are deciding on a final site for a center to house the homeless. The city has narrowed down the location for a housing navigation center to two possible locations in the Decoto neighborhood or behind city hall.

At Fremont City Hall, the outcry intensified over where to build a 45-bed homeless navigation center. Residents are torn.

The most vocal group wore blue. They want a center just not in Decoto away from their homes. The city has narrowed down the location for a housing navigation center to two possible locations in the Decoto neighborhood or behind city hall.</p><p>At Fremont City Hall, the outcry intensified over where to build a 45-bed homeless navigation center. Residents are torn.</p><p>The most vocal group wore blue. They want a center just not in Decoto away from their homes. California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy

Posted Sep 10 2019 09:52PM PDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The California Senate has passed a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies like Uber and Lyft.

The 29-11 vote late Tuesday sends the bill back to the state Assembly for final approval over strident Republican opposition. Democratic Gov. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 09:52PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The California Senate has passed a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies like Uber and Lyft. </p><p>The 29-11 vote late Tuesday sends the bill back to the state Assembly for final approval over strident Republican opposition. Democratic Gov. Richmond PD Chief Brown resigns after no confidence vote

Posted Sep 10 2019 07:17PM PDT

Richmond Police Chief Allwyn Brown's resignation was announced Tuesday evening by Interim City Manager Steve Falk.

The announcement comes less than one week after Richmond Police Officers Association President Ben Therriault announced the results of a no confidence vote in the chief.
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Featured Videos

Fremont to decide where to build 45-bed homeless navigation center
Formerly drug-addicted, homeless veteran finds stability in Antioch RV park; now faces eviction
Patriots' Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer in 2018, lawsuit claims
Jack in the Box employee in Campbell fired for allegedly refusing to serve deaf customer (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)" title="getty_antoniobrownfile_091019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Patriots' Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer in 2018, lawsuit claims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/jack-in-the-box-employee-in-campbell-fired-for-allegedly-refusing-to-serve-deaf-customer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Jack_in_the_Box_employee_in_Campbell_fir_0_7650159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Jack_in_the_Box_employee_in_Campbell_fir_0_20190911005226"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jack in the Box employee in Campbell fired for allegedly refusing to serve deaf customer</h3> </a> </li> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-senate-approves-bill-regulating-gig-economy-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/T%20UBER%20LYFT%20RALLY%201_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.26.28_1566909924218.png_7619140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/T%20UBER%20LYFT%20RALLY%201_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.26.28_1566909924218.png_7619140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/T%20UBER%20LYFT%20RALLY%201_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.26.28_1566909924218.png_7619140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/T%20UBER%20LYFT%20RALLY%201_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.26.28_1566909924218.png_7619140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/T%20UBER%20LYFT%20RALLY%201_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.26.28_1566909924218.png_7619140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Uber&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x20;Lyft&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;drivers&#x20;protest&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;to&#x20;become&#x20;classified&#x20;employees" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/boy-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-in-downtown-san-francisco-collision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png_7650604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png_7650604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png_7650604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png_7650604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20SF%20CHILD%20HIT_00.00.13.19_1568176433357.png_7650604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Tenderloin&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;collision&#x20;where&#x20;a&#x20;12-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;was&#x20;struck&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;29-year-old&#x20;driver&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;for&#x20;DUI&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;10&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;boy&#x20;is&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;with&#x20;life-threatening&#x20;injuries&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown San Francisco collision</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/richmond-pd-chief-brown-resigns-after-no-confidence-vote" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/7WED%20RICHMOND%20GANG%20BUST%202_KTVUad31_146_mxf_00.00.04.21_1568168176571.png_7650231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/7WED%20RICHMOND%20GANG%20BUST%202_KTVUad31_146_mxf_00.00.04.21_1568168176571.png_7650231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/7WED%20RICHMOND%20GANG%20BUST%202_KTVUad31_146_mxf_00.00.04.21_1568168176571.png_7650231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/7WED%20RICHMOND%20GANG%20BUST%202_KTVUad31_146_mxf_00.00.04.21_1568168176571.png_7650231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/7WED%20RICHMOND%20GANG%20BUST%202_KTVUad31_146_mxf_00.00.04.21_1568168176571.png_7650231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Richmond&#x20;Police&#x20;Chief&#x20;Allwyn&#x20;Brown&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;resignation&#x20;was&#x20;announced&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Tuesday&#x20;evening&#x20;by&#x20;Interim&#x20;City&#x20;Manager&#x20;Steve&#x20;Falk&#x2e;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Richmond PD Chief Brown resigns after no confidence vote</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/homeless/formerly-drug-addicted-homeless-veteran-finds-stability-in-antioch-rv-park-now-faces-eviction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Formerly_drug_addicted__homeless_veteran_0_7649919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Formerly_drug_addicted__homeless_veteran_0_7649919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Formerly_drug_addicted__homeless_veteran_0_7649919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Formerly_drug_addicted__homeless_veteran_0_7649919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Formerly_drug_addicted__homeless_veteran_0_7649919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Formerly drug-addicted, homeless veteran finds stability in Antioch RV park; now faces eviction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/patriots-antonio-brown-accused-of-raping-former-trainer-in-2018-lawsuit-claims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/getty_antoniobrownfile_091019_1568164553789_7649923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/getty_antoniobrownfile_091019_1568164553789_7649923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/getty_antoniobrownfile_091019_1568164553789_7649923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/getty_antoniobrownfile_091019_1568164553789_7649923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/getty_antoniobrownfile_091019_1568164553789_7649923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Antonio&#x20;Brown&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Axelle&#x2f;Bauer-Griffin&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Patriots' Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer in 2018, lawsuit claims</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 