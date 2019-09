Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision.

Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

- A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries late Tuesday afternoon in a collision in San Francisco, police said.

Officers responded at 4:44 p.m. to Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street regarding the collision.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca said the 29-year-old male driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending as this is an active and ongoing investigation, Rueca said. Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Scene of a San Francisco Tenderloin collision where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a 29-year-old driver, who was arrested for DUI Tuesday, Sept. 10. The boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived, they found that a vehicle had struck a 12-year-old boy. Officer Joseph Tomlinson said the boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the intersection and cooperated with investigators, Tomlinson said.

The accident happened in San Francisco's Tenderloin, District 6, which is under Supervisor Matt Haney's jurisdiction. Haney tweeted about the "terrible, terrifying crash." He said the boy was hit by a car that was turning fast and that his condition has gone from critical to stable. A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision.

A 29-year-old driver is arrested by SFPD for DUI in the Tenderloin late Tuesday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injury and is in the hospital following the collision.

We had another terrible, terrifying crash tonight in the TL. A boy was hit by a car that was turning fast, which put him initially in critical condition. He is now stable, and our healing thoughts are with him and his family. https://t.co/WbB4R2ms8O — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) September 11, 2019

As recent as July, Haney introduced a resolution to the board of supervisors, at the urging of pedestrian advocacy group Walk SF, to declare a state of emergency due to recent spike in traffic-related pedestrian deaths and accidents. That declaration has not yet been made official, but Walk SF says on their website that Supervisors Norman Yee, Hillary Ronen, Sandra Lee Fewer, and Vallie Brown are signed on as co-sponsors.

As of July, Walk SF had reported 15 fatal incidents involving pedestrians or cyclists who had been struck by vehicles in the city so far in 2019.

The city's Vision Zero SF project is working towards zero traffic-related fatalities by the year 2024, but says on average, 30 people a year lose their lives this way in the city.

KTVU's Andre Torrez contributed to this report.