- A 10 to 12-acre brush fire is burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The so-called Deer Fire is off Deer Creek Road and Rons Road, northeast of Boulder Creek, officials with Cal Fire said. The fire briefly forced evacuations, but as of 6:39 p.m., Cal Fire said there were no current evacuations.

Over 150 firefighters will remain on scene overnight, building and reinforcing containment lines, Cal Fire CZU tweeted. One firefighter suffered minor injury.

#DeerFire [update] is holding at 10-12 acres in very steep terrain. Over 150 firefighters will remain on the line overnight building and reinforcing containment lines. 1 minor firefighter injury. No current evacuations. Bear Creek Rd. closed at Deer Creek. pic.twitter.com/TXefgC3ZQO — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 4, 2019

Ground crews battled the blaze and airdrops were made from above. Cal Fire and Boulder Creek Fire Department were both at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Bear Creek Road is closed for a 15-mile stretch at Deer Creek. Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office says no traffic is allowed beyond mile marker 6.89 leaving Boulder Creek Canyon.