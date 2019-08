- California Pizza Kitchen is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a California Highway Patrol officer killed in the line of duty in early August.

Officer Andre Moye, 34, was shot and killed on Aug. 12 after conducting a traffic stop in Riverside.

Moye was completing paperwork to impound the vehicle when the driver pulled out a rifle and opened fire.

Additional officers from CHP and surrounding law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and engaged in a shootout with the suspect.

Two other officers injured in the and the suspect was killed.

Officer Moye had been with CHP for over three years. He is survived by his wife.

California Pizza Kitchen in conjunction with Police and Fire-The Fallen Heroes are raising funds for his family.

Participating locations across California on Tuesday will donate 20 percent of every bill to Moye's family.

Customers can also support through takeout, catering or delivery orders placed directly with California Pizza Kitchen, The Press Enterprise reports.