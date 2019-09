- Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting on Highway 37 in Vallejo Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened during heavy commute traffic around 5:50 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway, west of Wilson Avenue, officers said.

Two men traveling in a brown Honda Accord reported to police they had been shot at.

Neither of them was injured as a result of the incident, CHP said.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information surrounding the incident to call the CHP tipline at (707) 917-4491.