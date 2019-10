- Plans to sell the Coliseum arena to the Oakland A's are at a standstill after the City of Oakland filed a lawsuit against Alameda County.

The city filed the suit last week asking the court to enforce that Surplus Land Act, which says publicly owned land will first be available for affordable housing and other uses if sold.

The law says the county has to negotiate for at least 90 days, but the complaint says the county hasn't done that.

The City of Oakland and Alameda County both own the Coliseum properties.

Back in April, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors authorized negotiations with the baseball team to sell its 50 percent interest in the Coliseum properties for $85 million.

Oakland A's team president Dave Kaval says he had no warning of the lawsuit and was blindsided.

He calls the move disappointing and says the team has an exciting plan to develop affordable housing in East Oakland.

Kaval said, "We always prefer as an organization to work things out, not in a courthouse but together in a collaborative way. It leads to better solutions. And we hope that something like that could prevail."

Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker filed the lawsuit on behalf of the city council.

In a statement, she said: We hope that filing this lawsuit will help both agencies to realize a deal that ensures the highest and best use of the properties in the long term, that may include, but is not limited to affordable housing, jobs, retail, commercial space, open recreational space, professional sports, and hospitality."