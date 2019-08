- Construction employment grew in the San Francisco and Oakland metropolitan areas over the past year, the Associated General Contractors of America said.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, construction employment grew by 12 percent in the San Francisco metro area and 7 percent in the Oakland area.

Officials with the association said labor shortages in some of the nation's metro areas held back hiring. Job growth occurred in 253 of the country's 358 metro areas.

The San Francisco metro area added 5,200 jobs over the June-to-June period while the Oakland metro area added 5,500 jobs.