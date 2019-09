- Hot temperatures are expected Friday and five cooling centers in San Jose have opened up for residents to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 90s for the San Jose area on Friday and issued a heat advisory.

The cooling centers that will be open until 9 p.m. Friday are: Mayfair Community Center at 2039 Kammerer Ave.; Roosevelt Community Center at 901 E. Santa Clara St.; Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Ave.; Cypress Community Center at 403 Cypress Ave.; and Seven Trees Community Center at 3590 Cas Dr.