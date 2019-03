- A male driver was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle plunged off a cliff at a state park in Marin County, officials said.

At about 10:12 a.m., a hiker reported that a four-door sedan had driven off a cliff on Ridgecrest Boulevard in Mt. Tamalpais State Park, Marin County fire battalion chief Bret McTigue said.

The car landed 600 feet below the roadway. A Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter staged a rescue operation along with local fire crews. McTigue said the heavily-damaged sedan overturned and the engine was thrown from the vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to the roadway and pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available. The driver's name has not been released.

Bay City News reported this story from Oakland.