- More than four months ago, a 19-year-old Oakland teen set out for a soccer tournament and his family hasn't seen or heard from him since.

The family of Jonathan Bandabaila joined police on Thursday in asking for the public's help in finding out what happened to him.

They've been worried and trapped in mystery with few apparent clues.

His brother, Harrison Bandabaila, said "I do know my brother is out there. And I do 100 percent feel he will come home."

His family last saw the teen on May 3 as he left his Fruitvale District home for a soccer tournament.

Police later found his 1998 silver Honda Acord abandoned in the westbound direction of the San Mateo Bridge.

There is a photo of what appears to be his car as it passed through the toll booth.

His family hasn't heard from him. but doesn't believe he committed suicide.

"No sign of mental illness. No sign of depression. Extremely happy. He was close to my mom," Harrison said.

As the family appealed to the public to report any information about the Merritt College student, they were joined by Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and Deputy Chief Oliver Cunningham.

"We do believe someone has information. And we would ask our partners throughout the community to reach out," Kirkpatrick said.

Rarely do high-level police officials appear publicly on a missing person case.

"With some of the leads we have, we believe there is more information. So that's why you getting the actual appeal from our level as well," Kirkpatrick said.

The family says Bandabaila had plans for later in the day after soccer. They say every day has been difficult for them since his disappearance.

"I have my little sister turning 8 next month," Harrison said. "She will just see my mom crying in the room. And she will say 'it's ok Mom Jonathan is going to come home alive.' It pains me to see something like that."

To help encourage people to call in, the family is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Bandabaila.