Peng, who worked as a tour guide in San Francisco allegedly used age-old spycraft and modern technology like electronic storage devices, to obtain and disseminate the information.
U.S. Attorney David Anderson said at a press conference on Monday, "Peng's activities to expose the United State went far beyond innocent sightseeing."
Officials say he conducted numerous "dead drops" in Oakland, Newark, and Georgia, between October 2015 and July 2018, shuttling classified U.S. national security information to Chinese intelligence officers.
Anderson says a dead drop is a "method used to pass money, information between two agents using a predetermined destination."
Peng worked under the direction of China's ministry of state security (MSS) in retrieving sensitive information passed to him by a source on SD cards, leaving money behind for the source or both, according to the complaint filed on Sept. 24.
Once in possession of the SD cards, Peng would then travel to Beijing, China and deliver the material.
Unknown to Peng, the confidential source who was giving him the information was a double agent working with U.S. officials.
Agents credit the source with helping bring Peng down and preventing the information from getting into the wrong hands.
Peng faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 for acting as an agent of a foreign government.
Posted Sep 30 2019 02:57PM PDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 03:06PM PDT
More than 30 animal rights activists were taken into custody on Monday outside a Whole Foods Market store in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood after the activists occupied the store for more than three hours.
The activists, members of the group Direct Action Everywhere, allege animal cruelty happening at several farms supplying goods to Amazon-owned Whole Foods, some located in the North Bay, and are calling on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to put a stop to the alleged violations.
Starting around 8 a.m., dozens of activists rallied at the store's parking lot, located at 3950 24th St., with several chaining themselves to the store and blocking the entrance. Others climbed the roof and hoisted up a giant post of Bezos' head.
Posted Sep 30 2019 01:58PM PDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 02:00PM PDT
Santa Clara County prosecutors are asking for the public's help to find an air conditioning repairman who went missing from court before being convicted last week of sexually molesting a young girl for more than a decade.
Santa Clara resident Apollo Johnsen, 55, failed to appear in court on Sept. 16 and subsequent hearings, and a jury convicted him of 16 counts of child molestation without him present on Thursday, according to the district attorney's office.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnsen, who had previously changed his name from Dennis Ray Johnsen to Apollo Johnsen, prosecutors said.
Posted Sep 30 2019 06:18AM PDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 01:53PM PDT
Low production by refineries and a lack of imported fuel is driving gas prices up, with the average price of regular gasoline in California now more than $4 a gallon.
All West Coast region states saw prices increase this past week with California up an average of .28 cents a gallon, according to AAA. The increases have driven the state average to $4.02 with experts saying gas could get even more expensive this week.
"t's bad, it's pretty bad news," said Mike Barnes of Alameda.