- Actress Felicity Huffman may be spending her 14-day prison stint at a facility in Dublin.

The "Desperate Housewives" star on Friday was sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal after admitting to paying an admission's consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.

Her attorney asked that she be sent to the low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin with 1,235 inmates, CNN reports.

Huffman will abide by the same rules as the other inmates, according to the news outlet. She'll be given a khaki uniform with her name and inmate number, and have to make her bed by 6:30 a.m. with the exception of weekends and holidays, and required to sweep and mop her living area.

The inmate orientation handbook says prisoners at the facility can sunbathe on the weekends, but they have to wear a shirt and shorts.

Huffman was also given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.