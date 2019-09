- There are new clues in a nearly 50-year-old disappearance in the Bay Area after a witness came forward with information on the case.

Nineteen-year-old Christine Eastin vanished from a car wash in Hayward in 1971. After 48 years, information surrounding her disappearance remained a mystery.

But there are fresh clues after KTVU profiled her case on Fox 2 Unsolved.

Eastin's sister, Victoria Cordova says a woman recently came forward saying she witnessed a kidnapping but didn't realize at the time.

"We're just going to go forward with what we've learned and hope this leads us in the right direction," Cordova said.

In January 1971 Eastin was at the now-closed Charlie's Car Wash on Mission Boulevard cleaning her ex-boyfriend's blue Ford Maverick.

The witness says she saw two men at the car wash in a white Ford van. She caught a glimpse of the driver but didn't get a good look at the second man who apparently kidnapped Eastin.

"Just the back of the other person putting Christy in the back of the van," Cordova said.

The witness said the van had very distinctive rectangular side mirrors known to some as "West Coast Mirrors."

"The fact that she was a beautiful young girl, late at night by herself at a car wash could lead to a random kidnapping," said retired Hayward police officer Dave Legro. "But there are some things that have not been cleared up regarding people associated with her."

Legro was the officer who took missing persons report in 1970. He is now retired but still wants answers.

"This is a Hail Mary for us. We're excited about this lead. We're excited about working with Hayward police to make this work and we'll just have to see where it goes from here," Legro said.

Judy Verhoek knew Eastin ever since her friend was a song girl at Sunset High in Hayward.

"We're almost afraid to get our hopes up too high because, you know, things haven't panned out in the past," Verhoek said.

There is a $50,000 reward for leads in Eastin's disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hayward police.