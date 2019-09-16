BART reports South Hayward station has reopened following a brief closure Monday evening, because of a fire in the vicinity. The system is experiencing major residual delays on the Warm Springs line as a result.
BART is recovering from an earlier problem. PG&E has corrected their equipment issues. South Hayward station has reopened. Please expect residual delays on the Warm Springs line in the Warm Springs, Dublin Pleasanton, Richmond and Daly City directions.
As of 6:15 p.m., PG&E had secured a downed power line near the station, according to BART. The transit agency was asked by Hayward Fire Department to power down the tracks' third rail at around 5:45 p.m.