Crews expect to have water service restored Tuesday morning to 14 customers in Pleasant Hill following a water main break Monday evening, an East Bay Municipal Utility District spokesperson said.

A public alert was issued by EBMUD at 7:08 p.m. Monday about the break, which is on Kingsley Court and Pleasant Hill Road between Barocio Court and Gregory Lane, spokesperson Ben Glickstein said.

The pipe that broke was a 6-inch cast iron main that was installed in 1969.