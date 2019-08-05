< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/logo-fox-2-san-francisco-ktvu-alt-v1.1.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 66°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2investigates">2 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour">'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy">Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-">Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival">For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour">'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy">Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-">Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival">For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/1-dead-2-injured-in-fiery-4-car-collision-in-san-jose-on-us-highway-101">1 dead, 2 injured in fiery 4-car collision in San Jose on US Highway 101</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/grandmother-killed-in-deadly-san-jose-house-fire-identified">Grandmother killed in deadly San Jose house fire identified</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour">'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy">Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-">Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival">For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour">'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy">Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-">Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival">For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/1-dead-2-injured-in-fiery-4-car-collision-in-san-jose-on-us-highway-101">1 dead, 2 injured in fiery 4-car collision in San Jose on US Highway 101</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/grandmother-killed-in-deadly-san-jose-house-fire-identified">Grandmother killed in deadly San Jose house fire identified</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3830"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422388958'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0522"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE_1.3"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422388958'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422388958" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422388958" data-article-version="1.0">Gun violence the impromptu topic at East Bay congressman's town hall</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422388958" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gun violence the impromptu topic at East Bay congressman's town hall&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/gun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall" data-title="Gun violence the impromptu topic at East Bay congressman's town hall" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/gun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall" addthis:title="Gun violence the impromptu topic at East Bay congressman's town hall"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422388958.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422388958");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422388958_422384080_198180"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422388958_422384080_198180";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422384080","video":"591780","title":"Gun%20control%20center%20stage%20at%20East%20Bay%20congressman%E2%80%99s%20town%20hall","caption":"A%20town%20hall%20in%20Richmond%20hosted%20by%20East%20Bay%20Congressman%20Mark%20DeSaulnier%20was%20supposed%20to%20be%20about%20immigration%20issues%2C%20but%20the%20recent%20mass%20shootings%20across%20America%20helped%20bring%20an%20overflow%20crowd.%20KTVU%27s%20Debora%20Villalon%20reports%20the%20congressman%20told%20the%20a","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FGun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FGun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_congressman_591780_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659677424%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-zYyR6eRh8ZLKLf5AoIXpgzvZQM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"}},"createDate":"Aug 05 2019 10:30PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422388958_422384080_198180",video:"591780",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520town%2520hall%2520in%2520Richmond%2520hosted%2520by%2520East%2520Bay%2520Congressman%2520Mark%2520DeSaulnier%2520was%2520supposed%2520to%2520be%2520about%2520immigration%2520issues%252C%2520but%2520the%2520recent%2520mass%2520shootings%2520across%2520America%2520helped%2520bring%2520an%2520overflow%2520crowd.%2520KTVU%2527s%2520Debora%2520Villalon%2520reports%2520the%2520congressman%2520told%2520the%2520a",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/06/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_congressman_591780_1800.mp4?Expires=1659677424&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-zYyR6eRh8ZLKLf5AoIXpgzvZQM",eventLabel:"Gun%20control%20center%20stage%20at%20East%20Bay%20congressman%E2%80%99s%20town%20hall-422384080",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:debora.villalon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/gun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall">Debora Villalon, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:06PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422388958"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:30PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:18PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-422388958" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422388958-422384065"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422388958-422384065" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422388958" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RICHMOND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is among those calling on the U.S. Senate to reconvene and act on pending gun bills. </p><p>"No one should die, no one else should die," DeSaulnier told reporters before hosting a town hall meeting in Richmond Monday evening. </p><p>"It's madness to let this go on when we know we can implement policy- that won't stop them completely- but will stop many mass shootings."</p><p>DeSaulnier has held almost 80 town halls during his 4 years representing the East Bay in Congress. <br> Monday's session was scheduled well before the weekend violence in El Paso and Dayton, and was pegged to the topic of immigration. </p><p>But given the carnage, the issue of gun reform also helped fill the auditorium at St. Mark's Catholic Church on Harbour Way. </p><p>DeSaulnier notes 8 in 10 Americans support expanded background checks, already passed by the House, but snubbed by the GOP - controlled Senate. </p><p>"Moscow Mitch McConnell doesn't want to have a hearing because he knows the public will put pressure on those Senators to say- pass this!" he said. </p><p>DeSaulnier insists sensible gun reforms are not incompatible with the Second Amendment, and should be guided by evidence-backed research that analyzes mass shootings as a public health issue.</p><p>"Why does anybody need an assault weapon, you don't use it for hunting," he said, advocating for House members to return and vote on a federal assault weapons ban. </p><p>"We've got too many guns and too much divisiveness," said DeSaulnier. </p><p>The Democrat from Walnut Creek also criticizes President Trump for rhetoric he believes contributes to violence. </p><p>"When the president says we're being invaded by rapists and murderers that's not the truth," said DeSaulnier, "but it's more important to him to get re-elected than the consequences for the country or innocent people whose lives are lost."</p><p>Some constituents who attended the town hall expressed doubt anything will change, since it hasn't after previous massacres. </p><p>"I think they're horrible and I'm afraid they're not going to end," Cheryl Collier of Richmond told KTVU.</p><p>"I don't know what the answer is but I can sadly share with you that I lost my own daughter to gun violence, so I don't know," said COllier somberly. </p><p>DeSaulnier paused the meeting for a long moment of silence.</p><p>"Let's reflect on what's happened in this country in the last week," he said. </p><p>A "tipping point" in gun reform, he admits, has proven elusive.</p><p>"Maybe there isn't one tipping point, but it's accumulating, it's frustrating for all of us, but it's got to stop." </p><p>DeSaulnier has authored a bill directing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to study gun violence and prevention. </p><p>He has another town hall scheduled for Thursday night in Danville, and has moved it to a larger venue, anticipating strong turnout. </p><p>It will be held at Charlotte Wood Middle School, 600 El Capitan Dr., from 6:30 to 8 pm. </p><p>The meeting will have no specific topic. <br> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story422388958 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story422388958 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-422388958",i="relatedHeadlines-422388958",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8338"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour" title="'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour" data-articleId="422863917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A total of 124 "Ladies in Red" are taking off from the Oakland  airport today, embarking on U.S.  tour of iconic civil rights locations. The group is 23 years old. Elissa Harrington reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:49AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 120 women from the Bay Area are on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to visit civil rights landmarks in Alabama. </p><p>The six-day trip includes stops in Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma. "This trip is going to be quite touching," said founder of Ladies in Red, Brenda Knight. "Those are some major cities that played an important role in the civil rights movement."</p><p>The group will visit historic sites, including the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, the town's first black church and that was tragically bombed in 1963, killing 4 girls. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy" title="Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy" data-articleId="422848418" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twin protests in San Francisco and Oakland Donald Trump's impeachment and against white supremacy.  Debora Villalon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:58AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Activists at twin protests in San Francisco and Oakland Wednesday pushed for Donald Trump's impeachment and for more to be done to combat white supremacy. </p><p>"It's so easy for us to get numb because we hear about these tragedies so often," said songwriter-activist Diana Gameros, addressing a crowd at 24th and Mission streets in the city.</p><p>As she spoke, a large poster with the photos of El Paso's massacre victims was hoisted high.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival" title="For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival" data-articleId="422835120" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/For_1st_time__cannabis_sales_will_be_at__0_7581139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/For_1st_time__cannabis_sales_will_be_at__0_7581139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/For_1st_time__cannabis_sales_will_be_at__0_7581139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/For_1st_time__cannabis_sales_will_be_at__0_7581139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/For_1st_time__cannabis_sales_will_be_at__0_7581139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoking weed has always been a part of the annual Outside Lands summer musical festival in San Francisco.

This will be the first time, though, that it will be legal for adults to legally buy and consume recreational cannabis." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:10AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:58AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Smoking weed has always been a part of the annual Outside Lands summer musical festival in San Francisco.</p><p>This will be the first time, though, that it will be legal for adults to legally buy and consume it.</p><p>“Every year we work together to enhance the festival and Golden Gate Park in ways that are authentically San Francisco,” San Francisco Recreation and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-ladies-in-red-take-off-from-oakland-for-cross-country-civil-rights-tour"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_7580842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="_Ladies_in_Red__take_off_from_Oakland_fo_0_20190808124136"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Ladies in Red' take off from Oakland for cross-country civil rights tour</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_20190808144005"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="impossible beyond burger_1565211449635.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="For the first time, the sale of cannabis is legal at Outside Lands. Aug. 7. 2019" title="grass lands_1565272300323.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422388958'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0559"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3966"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/activists-push-for-trump-s-impeachment-and-more-to-combat-white-supremacy" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Twin_protests__for_Trump_s_impeachment_a_0_7581311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Activists push for Trump's impeachment and more to combat white supremacy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-1st-time-cannabis-sales-will-be-at-san-francisco-s-outside-lands-festival" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/grass%20lands_1565272300323.jpg_7580861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;time&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;sale&#x20;of&#x20;cannabis&#x20;is&#x20;legal&#x20;at&#x20;Outside&#x20;Lands&#x2e;&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;7&#x2e;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>For 1st time, cannabis sales will be at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/willie-nelson-cancels-tour-cites-breathing-problem-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x20;performs&#x20;in&#x20;concert&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;46th&#x20;annual&#x20;Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;4th&#x20;of&#x20;July&#x20;Picnic&#x20;at&#x20;Austin360&#x20;Amphitheater&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Austin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gary&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Shock&#x20;Ink&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-dead-2-injured-in-fiery-4-car-collision-in-san-jose-on-us-highway-101" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/One_dead__two_hospitalized_following_fie_0_7580695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/One_dead__two_hospitalized_following_fie_0_7580695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/One_dead__two_hospitalized_following_fie_0_7580695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/One_dead__two_hospitalized_following_fie_0_7580695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/One_dead__two_hospitalized_following_fie_0_7580695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 2 injured in fiery 4-car collision in San Jose on US Highway 101</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422388958'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8759"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KTVU-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422388958');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422388958'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings">Mornings on 2 </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports">Bay Area Sports </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/golden-state-killer">Golden State Killer </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvu.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3374",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3374\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3966",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3966\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8338",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8338\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2773",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2773\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8759",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8759\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0559",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0559\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_",portletId:"101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_urlTitle\x3dgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0522",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0522\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3830",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3830\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9290",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9290\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fktvu-local-news\x252Fgun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564556143000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"18 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script><!-- FacebookPixel Code --><script>!function(h,a,i,c,j,d,g){if(h.fbq){return}j=h.fbq=function(){j.callMethod?j.callMethod.apply(j,arguments):j.queue.push(arguments)};if(!h._fbq){h._fbq=j}j.push=j;j.loaded=!0;j.version="2.0";j.queue=[];d=a.createElement(i);d.async=!0;d.src=c;g=a.getElementsByTagName(i)[0];g.parentNode.insertBefore(d,g)}(window,document,"script","//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js");fbq("init","350544421807155");fbq("track","PageView");</script><noscript><imgheight="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=350544421807155&ev=PageView&noscript=1" /></noscript><!-- End FacebookPixel Code --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://coxtv.us.intellitxt.com/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid=6095"></script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>