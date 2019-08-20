San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says emergency crews responded to the scene of a single-engine plane crash roughly nine miles south and five miles west of the harbor in Half Moon Bay. Two people who were spotted in the water have been rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The sheriff's department said the two people rescued were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but had earlier declined medical attention, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Sheriff's Department took the call at 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a small Beechcraft Bonanza (BE-36) aircraft, similar to a Cesna, was in the water along with the two people. Officials said the plane crashed at 5:50 p.m.