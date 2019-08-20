Dozens of opened Amazon packages were found discarded along the Guadalupe River in San Jose and most of the contents inside the boxes were gone. The woman who found the boxes estimates thousands of dollars of goods were stolen likely from a truck and dozens of customers were victimized.

Kim Hamilton and her boyfriend were searching for a stolen bike Saturday afternoon along the Guadalupe River in San Jose not far from their home near Almaden Expressway when she made a unusual discovery.

"I was amazed that these many boxes would be down here seemingly undisturbed," said Kim Hamilton of San Jose. "I don't know how many people walk this path but it amazes me that nobody knows it yet."