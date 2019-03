- Alameda County Public Health Department issued an advisory Thursday for a possible measles exposure.

Persons who were at Sauced BBQ and Spirits Restaurant in Livermore on Saturday, March 23 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. may have been exposed.

If you were in the restaurant at that time and are not immune to the disease, have a compromised immune system or have not been vaccinated, you should follow up with your health care provider immediately.

Health officials issued a statement, which read in part: “Some persons are at risk for a more serious form of measles and may need to receive preventive treatment within 6 days of exposure, such as infants younger than 12 months, persons who cannot receive measles vaccine due to a weakened immune system (for example, due to organ transplant or chemotherapy), or pregnant women.”

Santa Clara County health officials reported earlier this week that a traveler with measles may have spread the virus throughout that county. We have a map of where the public may have been exposed to measles throughout Santa Clara County. Click here to read more.

Health officials said the Livermore case is not related to the Santa Clara County case.

Call your health care provider and the Alameda County Public Health Department at 510-267-3250 right away, and no later than tomorrow, March 29 if you are in this category of potentially affected persons.