- Vallejo police say burglary suspects are using new technology to target specific vehicles.

The latest incident happened last Friday around 5:37 p.m. at a shopping center parking lot in the 1100 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane.

The department has investigated over 1000 vehicle burglaries so far in 2019. Police say in most of the cases, the suspects used new technology to locate electronic devices left in cars that are emitting WiFi or Bluetooth signals.

The victims in many cases hid or removed their electronic devices from plain sight.

Police say once the suspects determine which vehicle has an electronic device that is giving off a signal, they smash the window and rummage through the car until they find the device or something of value.



These types of theft are not isolated to Vallejo and have been an epidemic that has spread throughout the state, the department said.