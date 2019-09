- Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in San Jose.

According to police, they received a call around 12:40 p.m. to report a person down in the parking lot at Parkmoor and Meridian avenues.

Officers arrived at the scene a found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police say.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, authorities say.

No Suspects have been identified or located.

The victim's name will be released once next of kin is notified.