m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422461297" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" <header class="mod-header story-header">

<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422461297" data-article-version="1.0">In wake of mass shootings, countries warn of travel to U.S., Oakland named among cities to avoid</h1>

</header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON3_1564913832704_7571537_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON3_1564913832704_7571537_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON3_1564913832704_7571537_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON3_1564913832704_7571537_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:sharon.song@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/in-wake-of-mass-shootings-countries-warn-of-travel-to-us-oakland-named-among-cities-to-avoid">Sharon Song, KTVU</a>

</div> </div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:37AM PDT</span></p>

<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:27PM PDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> <a href="/news/police-say-both-el-paso-and-dayton-shooters-bought-their-guns-legally"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Police_say_both_El_Paso_and_Dayton_shoot_0_7575460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Police: Mass shooters bought guns legally</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/obama-issues-rebuke-of-language-that-normalizes-racist-sentiments-after-mass-shootings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1140817229%20OBAMA%20THUMB_1565036951151.jpg_7574230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Obama urges public to ‘soundly reject' racist lang</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/bay-area-lawmakers-call-for-stricter-gun-laws-in-wake-of-mass-shootings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/Bay_Area_lawmakers_respond_to_mass_shoot_0_7572439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Bay Area lawmakers call for stricter gun laws</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-called-out-for-confusing-dayton-with-toledo-in-mass-shooting-remarks"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump slammed for confusing mass shooting details</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - The recent mass shootings are prompting some countries to warn their citizens about traveling to the U.S., with one government specifically naming Oakland as a place to avoid.</p><p>On Monday, <a href="http://mppre.gob.ve/comunicado/venezuela-alerta-connacionales-exterior-postergar-viajes-eeuu/">Venezuela</a> and <a href="https://www.gub.uy/ministerio-relaciones-exteriores/comunicacion/comunicados/9219-alerta-ciudadanos-uruguayos-viajen-estados-unidos">Uruguay</a> issued alerts to those considering travel to the United States, with both governments noting that gun violence from mass shootings has claimed the lives of more than 250 people in the U.S. just this year.</p><p>The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry advised those headed to the U.S. to postpone their visit. The country made reference to the weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.</p><p>It also named Oakland as well as Stockton among specific cities to avoid, citing a recent Forbes report that lists the most dangerous cities in the U.S.</p><p>Both Oakland and Stockton were ranked among the top 10 most dangerous cities in America, on the Forbes list.</p><p>Venezuela, which has been locked in growing political tensions with the Trump administration, took direct aim at Washington.</p><p>"These growing acts of violence have found echo and sustenance in the speeches and actions impregnated with racial discrimination and hatred against migrant populations, pronounced and executed from the supremacist elite who hold political power in Washington," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release. </p><p>Uruguay issued a similar alert. While not specifically naming any California cities in its advisory, it did urge residents to avoid other U.S. cities considered dangerous, including Detroit and Baltimore, which are also among the country's most dangerous cities.</p><p>Uruguay also called on its citizens to stay away from places with big crowds. "... it is especially advisable to avoid places where large concentrations of people occur, such as theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities... and any type of cultural or sporting events," Uruguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in its advisory. </p><p>On Sunday, following the shooting in Dayton, the Japanese Consul in Detroit issued an <a href="https://www.anzen.mofa.go.jp/od/ryojiMailDetail.html?keyCd=74322">alert</a>, warning its citizens to be vigilant. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/three-alarm-warehouse-fire-in-oakland" title="Three-alarm warehouse fire in Oakland affects a community of artisans, metal workers" data-articleId="423017917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Three_alarm_warehouse_fire_in_Oakland_af_0_7583864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Three_alarm_warehouse_fire_in_Oakland_af_0_7583864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Three_alarm_warehouse_fire_in_Oakland_af_0_7583864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Three_alarm_warehouse_fire_in_Oakland_af_0_7583864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Three_alarm_warehouse_fire_in_Oakland_af_0_7583864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A three-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning at a large Oakland at a warehouse comprised of working artisans, but despite the flames and smoke that could be seen on the nearby Interstate Highway 880, there were no immediate reports of injuries." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three-alarm warehouse fire in Oakland affects a community of artisans, metal workers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:42AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 09:21AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A three-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning at a large Oakland warehouse, comprised of working artisans, but despite the flames and smoke that could be seen on the nearby Interstate Highway 880, there were no immediate reports of injuries. </p><p>Deputy Chief Nick Luby said there are 37 artisans in the warehouse who are part of a collective called m0xy (with a zero,) which used to be Eandi Metal Works at 976 23rd Avenue at East 11th Street.</p><p>He said 10 of the businesses were affected when the fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. but there were no "live-work" spaces, so no one had been formally living there. And the master lease tenant of the building told firefighters that no one was inside during the fire, so there were no immediate reports of any injuries. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-park-service-proposes-killing-elk-for-cattle-in-california-park-over-loud-objections" title="National Park Service proposes killing elk for cattle  in California park over loud objections" data-articleId="423016421" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/National_Park_Service_propose_killing_el_0_7583674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/National_Park_Service_propose_killing_el_0_7583674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/National_Park_Service_propose_killing_el_0_7583674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/National_Park_Service_propose_killing_el_0_7583674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/National_Park_Service_propose_killing_el_0_7583674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The National Park Service has proposed to shoot a few elk each year as a way to reduce conflict with livestock that graze a park north of San Francisco. The draft proposal for managing the Point Reyes National Seashore would restrict the herd of tule" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National Park Service proposes killing elk for cattle in California park over loud objections</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:27AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:07AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Park Service has proposed to shoot about a dozen elk each year as a way to reduce conflict with livestock that graze a park north of San Francisco, over the strong objections of a national conservation organization.</p><p>The draft proposal for managing the Point Reyes National Seashore would restrict the free-roaming herd of tule elk to 124 adult animals in an area known as Drakes Beach. This is the only National Park where tule elk live.</p><p>Some environmental groups prefer that the park prohibits livestock operations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/shakeup-in-the-democratic-presidential-candidate-polls" title="Shakeup in the Democratic presidential candidate polls" data-articleId="422991510" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Shakeup_in_the_Democratic_presidential_c_0_7583160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Shakeup_in_the_Democratic_presidential_c_0_7583160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Shakeup_in_the_Democratic_presidential_c_0_7583160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Shakeup_in_the_Democratic_presidential_c_0_7583160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Shakeup_in_the_Democratic_presidential_c_0_7583160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new poll in Iowa shows Vice President Joe Biden in the lead and a surge in support for Senator Elizabeth Warren. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports the poll has also helped a ninth candidate qualify for the next debate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shakeup in the Democratic presidential candidate polls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:45PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Senator Elizabeth Warren surged past Senator Bernie Sanders in the Monmouth University Iowa poll released Thursday, showing support for Democratic presidential candidates shifting among likely Iowa caucus-goers in the critical primary state. </p><p>The poll still has former Vice-President Joe Biden leading the crowded field in Iowa. </p><p>Warren's new popularity was welcome news to her supporters who set up a table at a Thursday community event in Mountain View with campaign buttons, stickers and other materials. Some said they had decided to support Warren after the last debate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-park-service-releases-wildlife-petting-chart-in-wake-of-viral-video-of-bison-charging-gir"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="The National Park Service has issued a warning against touching wildlife during visits. (Photo provided by National Park Service)" title="wildlife petting chart-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michigan-police-officer-on-leave-after-kkk-items-found-in-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/fox17-kkk%20application-080919_1565361948093.JPG_7583816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Rob Mathis snapped this picture after seeing a framed application to the KKK inside a home that was for sale by a Muskegon Police Officer. Photo via: Rob Mathis/FOX 17." title="fox17-kkk application-080919_1565361948093.JPG-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michigan police officer on leave after KKK items found in home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/three-alarm-warehouse-fire-in-oakland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Elissa%20Oakland%20Fire%20722%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_07.27.24.23_1565360973734.png_7583488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="A three-alarm fire broke out at 976 23rd Avene in Oakland. Aug. 9, 2019" title="Elissa Oakland Fire 722 KTVUBCME03.mpg_07.27.24.23_1565360973734.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Three-alarm warehouse fire in Oakland affects a community of artisans, metal workers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-park-service-proposes-killing-elk-for-cattle-in-california-park-over-loud-objections"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/T%20PT%20REYES%20ELK_00.00.00.00_1565356891262.png_7583438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE ART - Tule elk roam in Point Reyes National Seashore in Calif. " title="T PT REYES ELK_00.00.00.00_1565356891262.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National Park Service proposes killing elk for cattle in California park over loud objections</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container 