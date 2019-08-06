< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Innovative approach to wildfire prevention in Orinda

Posted Aug 06 2019 04:16PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 05:23PM PDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 05:24PM PDT addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/innovative-approach-to-wildfire-prevention-in-orinda" addthis:title="Innovative approach to wildfire prevention in Orinda"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422511952.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422511952");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422511952_422533301_186002"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422511952_422533301_186002";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422533301","video":"592079","title":"Innovative%20approach%20to%20wildfire%20prevention%20in%20Orinda","caption":"An%20innovative%20approach%20to%20preventing%20and%20battling%20wildfires%20in%20the%20East%20Bay%20could%20become%20a%20model%20for%20the%20nation.%20The%20town%20of%20Orinda%20is%20the%20center%20of%20a%20much%20larger%20effort%20to%20tame%20wildfires%20before%20they%20become%20life%20and%20property%20consuming%20dragons.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FInnovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FInnovative_approach_to_wildfire_prevention_in_Or_592079_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659745410%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-8IQjqE9S17BGxf4fULEaoLa44c","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Finnovative-approach-to-wildfire-prevention-in-orinda"}},"createDate":"Aug 06 2019 05:23PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422511952_422533301_186002",video:"592079",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"An%2520innovative%2520approach%2520to%2520preventing%2520and%2520battling%2520wildfires%2520in%2520the%2520East%2520Bay%2520could%2520become%2520a%2520model%2520for%2520the%2520nation.%2520The%2520town%2520of%2520Orinda%2520is%2520the%2520center%2520of%2520a%2520much%2520larger%2520effort%2520to%2520tame%2520wildfires%2520before%2520they%2520become%2520life%2520and%2520property%2520consuming%2520dragons.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_prevention_in_Or_592079_1800.mp4?Expires=1659745410&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-8IQjqE9S17BGxf4fULEaoLa44c",eventLabel:"Innovative%20approach%20to%20wildfire%20prevention%20in%20Orinda-422533301",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Finnovative-approach-to-wildfire-prevention-in-orinda"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Tom Vacar, KTVU

Posted Aug 06 2019 04:16PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 05:23PM PDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 05:24PM PDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422511952-422529586" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Innovative_approach_to_wildfire_preventi_0_7577096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422511952" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORINDA, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - An innovative approach to preventing and battling wildfires in the East Bay could become a model for the nation. The town of Orinda is the center of a much larger effort to tame wildfires before they become life and property consuming dragons.</p> <p>The Moraga-Orinda Fire District, Cal Fire, Contra Costa Fire, East Bay MUD, East Bay Parks, and other agencies are clearing grass and brush along a 17-mile fire corridor to prevent wildfires. With four miles already done, the North Orinda Shaded Fuel Break will slow the speed and spread of any fire on the ground while keeping it out of the crowns of trees above. </p> <p>"When you reduce the spread rate of the fire line's intensity, we set the stage to buy time to execute an orderly and effective evacuation," said Moraga-Orinda Fire District Chief Dave Winnacker. </p> <p>But, two Orinda elementary schools, with very limited road access, would take too long to evacuate. The solution is to shelter in place. </p> <p>"We're gonna need every gallon we can get our hands," said Winnacker. </p> <p>"The safety and security of our students is our number one priority," said Orinda Union Schools Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Seaton.</p> <p> Since both schools live in the historical path of fires, the district funded two 10,000 gallon tanks, one at each school. </p> <p>The idea being, the fire truck hooks up, defends a building that the kids are in and nobody gets hurt. </p> <p>"What that gives us a reliable, known water site dedicated for firefighting," said Chief Winnacker.</p> <p>Arrayed around the schools is a network of remote fire detection sensors that tell firefighters danger is near almost instantaneously. San Francisco based company <a href="https://www.splunk.com/">Splunk</a>, receives data from field sensors and an array of other resources like satellites in space, drones, and ground crews. </p> <p>"The data that is available today, fundamentally enable us to reimagine the whole process of detecting, managing and recovering from fires," said Leonard Stein, global affairs chief at Splunk.</p> <p>First responders and other people in the area will get real-time information, in an easy, but complete form tailored to their needs. </p> <p>"The deeper we get into this, the greater potential for avoiding loss of life, reducing the loss of property and preserving critical natural resources," said Stein.</p> <p>"Obviously, the children are our most precious resource. We want to be able to keep them safe," said Superintendent Seaton.</p> <p>When the district's insurer saw what the school district had done, it received a $10,000 rebate on the $65,000 cost for the water tanks. </p> <p>That's proof that investing in fire prevention can pay off, especially in an area where many homeowners' fire insurance policies are getting canceled. <br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/major-medical-emergency-closes-montgomery-bart-station" title="Major medical emergency closes Montgomery BART Station" data-articleId="422637311" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/02/BART_station_generic_1441046061453_139974_ver1.0_1280_720_1562109309219_7467821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/02/BART_station_generic_1441046061453_139974_ver1.0_1280_720_1562109309219_7467821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/02/BART_station_generic_1441046061453_139974_ver1.0_1280_720_1562109309219_7467821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/02/BART_station_generic_1441046061453_139974_ver1.0_1280_720_1562109309219_7467821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/02/BART_station_generic_1441046061453_139974_ver1.0_1280_720_1562109309219_7467821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major medical emergency closes Montgomery BART Station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:24AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:44AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Montgomery BART Station in San Francisco was closed Wednesday morning due to a major medical emergency. </p><p>The transit agency tweeted around 10:22 a.m. that the incident resulted in delays on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. </p><p>Service between West Oakland and Powell remains suspended in both directions. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wildfire-prevention-adds-new-twist-on-national-night-out" title="Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out" data-articleId="422619428" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:45AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:46AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>National Night Out was held across the Bay Area and the nation, an opportunity for law enforcement to connect with the communities they serve. </p><p>The event is always the first Tuesday in August and is bigger than ever after almost four decades. In neighborhoods large and small, block parties were held, with police providing games, food, and conversation. </p><p>For some fire-sensitive communities, disaster preparation was part of the evening, too. "You might be in a panic with 30 minutes to evacuate," Michelle Terrell explained, as she gave an attendee two knapsacks to use as emergency go bags. "This will help guide you with what you need," she added, giving the woman a checklist. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups" title="California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups" data-articleId="422614546" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three new wolf pups spotted in California near the Oregon state line." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:13AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:34AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California's only known wild wolf pack is growing.</p><p>Three new wolf pups were spotted June 18 spotted roaming 100 miles south of the Oregon state line, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.</p><p>The agency also released this video of the “Lassen Pack,” showing the pups, who were born in April, and two adults playing and lounging in a remote area of Lassen County, a former farming and mining area, which now depends on employment at two state and one federal prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="California’s only wild wolf pack, known as the Lassen Pack, had three pups in April. The animals usually roam in Lassen and Plumas counties. They were filmed on June 18, 2019 (Photo: California Department of Fish and Wildlife)" title="TZ1_CA WOLF PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="9a LIVERMORE HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_20190807054200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>For the 1st time in 100 years, there is no incumbent DA running in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sf-mayor-unveils-new-muni-platform-near-chase-center-the-most-transit-friendly-arena-in-the-nba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_20190807124310"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF mayor unveils new Muni platform near Chase Center, the most 'transit-friendly' arena in the NBA</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-today-headquarters-evacuated-amid-reports-of-man-with-weapon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;Lobby&#x20;of&#x20;Gannett&#x20;Corp&#x2e;&#x20;headquarters&#x20;in&#x20;McLean&#x2c;&#x20;VA&#x20;on&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;15&#x20;&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;MacMillan&#x20;&#x29;&#x0a;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>USA Today headquarters evacuated amid reports of man with weapon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wildfire-prevention-adds-new-twist-on-national-night-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;only&#x20;wild&#x20;wolf&#x20;pack&#x2c;&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;Lassen&#x20;Pack&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;three&#x20;pups&#x20;in&#x20;April&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;animals&#x20;usually&#x20;roam&#x20;in&#x20;Lassen&#x20;and&#x20;Plumas&#x20;counties&#x2e;&#x20;They&#x20;were&#x20;filmed&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;California&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Fish&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>For the 1st time in 100 years, there is no incumbent DA running in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 