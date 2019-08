- An innovative approach to preventing and battling wildfires in the East Bay could become a model for the nation. The town of Orinda is the center of a much larger effort to tame wildfires before they become life and property consuming dragons.

The Moraga-Orinda Fire District, Cal Fire, Contra Costa Fire, East Bay MUD, East Bay Parks, and other agencies are clearing grass and brush along a 17-mile fire corridor to prevent wildfires. With four miles already done, the North Orinda Shaded Fuel Break will slow the speed and spread of any fire on the ground while keeping it out of the crowns of trees above.

"When you reduce the spread rate of the fire line's intensity, we set the stage to buy time to execute an orderly and effective evacuation," said Moraga-Orinda Fire District Chief Dave Winnacker.

But, two Orinda elementary schools, with very limited road access, would take too long to evacuate. The solution is to shelter in place.

"We're gonna need every gallon we can get our hands," said Winnacker.

"The safety and security of our students is our number one priority," said Orinda Union Schools Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Seaton.

Since both schools live in the historical path of fires, the district funded two 10,000 gallon tanks, one at each school.

The idea being, the fire truck hooks up, defends a building that the kids are in and nobody gets hurt.

"What that gives us a reliable, known water site dedicated for firefighting," said Chief Winnacker.

Arrayed around the schools is a network of remote fire detection sensors that tell firefighters danger is near almost instantaneously. San Francisco based company Splunk, receives data from field sensors and an array of other resources like satellites in space, drones, and ground crews.

"The data that is available today, fundamentally enable us to reimagine the whole process of detecting, managing and recovering from fires," said Leonard Stein, global affairs chief at Splunk.

First responders and other people in the area will get real-time information, in an easy, but complete form tailored to their needs.

"The deeper we get into this, the greater potential for avoiding loss of life, reducing the loss of property and preserving critical natural resources," said Stein.

"Obviously, the children are our most precious resource. We want to be able to keep them safe," said Superintendent Seaton.

When the district's insurer saw what the school district had done, it received a $10,000 rebate on the $65,000 cost for the water tanks.

That's proof that investing in fire prevention can pay off, especially in an area where many homeowners' fire insurance policies are getting canceled.